Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana’s hat-trick of penalties inspired Kaizer Chiefs to a come-from-behind 3-1 win over 10-man Stellenbosch at Cape Town Stadium yesterday.
Bimenyimana now boasts six league goals and Chiefs have three back-to-back DStv Premiership wins. In the 54th minute, referee Tshidiso Maruping sent off Stellies skipper Mogamad de Goede for fouling Bimenyimana inside the box, having initially cautioned him for tripping the same player in the first half’s stoppage time.
Chiefs’ second penalty was awarded after Fawaaz Basadien handled the ball inside his box five minutes into the second period. Bimenyimana made no mistake, tucking away all the three penalties Maruping awarded to Chiefs. Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane gave 18-year-old midfielder Samkelo Zwane, the son of retired Orlando Pirates midfielder Eugene Zwane, his senior debut. Samkelo replaced Yusuf Maart in the 77th minute.
Chiefs were more purposeful in their play than Stellies in the first stanza but they lacked that cutting edge to put Stellies to the sword with Ashley du Preez, who has been under fire for missing chances lately, at it again, squandering chances. Chiefs were forced to substitute goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune after sustaining a groin strain seven minute before the break, with Brandon Peterson replacing him.
Caleb hat-trick powers Chiefs’ third win on the trot
Burundian nets three times from the spot against 10-man Stellies
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana’s hat-trick of penalties inspired Kaizer Chiefs to a come-from-behind 3-1 win over 10-man Stellenbosch at Cape Town Stadium yesterday.
Bimenyimana now boasts six league goals and Chiefs have three back-to-back DStv Premiership wins. In the 54th minute, referee Tshidiso Maruping sent off Stellies skipper Mogamad de Goede for fouling Bimenyimana inside the box, having initially cautioned him for tripping the same player in the first half’s stoppage time.
Chiefs’ second penalty was awarded after Fawaaz Basadien handled the ball inside his box five minutes into the second period. Bimenyimana made no mistake, tucking away all the three penalties Maruping awarded to Chiefs. Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane gave 18-year-old midfielder Samkelo Zwane, the son of retired Orlando Pirates midfielder Eugene Zwane, his senior debut. Samkelo replaced Yusuf Maart in the 77th minute.
Chiefs were more purposeful in their play than Stellies in the first stanza but they lacked that cutting edge to put Stellies to the sword with Ashley du Preez, who has been under fire for missing chances lately, at it again, squandering chances. Chiefs were forced to substitute goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune after sustaining a groin strain seven minute before the break, with Brandon Peterson replacing him.
Zwane hopes to keep winning momentum
Chiefs found the back of the net as early as the first minute, via Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, but referee Tshidiso Maruping, after signaling the goal was legitimate, penalised the Chiefs striker for kicking the ball while the hosts’ goalkeeper, Sage Stephens, had already handled the ball. Sifiso Hlanti and Kgaogelo Sekgota down the left flank combined brilliantly in a number of occasions, helping Chiefs to penetrate through that flank
Despite dominating, Amakhosi found themselves behind as early as the 29th minute when Nhlanhla Mgaga pounced on Njabulo Blom’s error to put the hosts ahead. Blom’s heavy first touch saw him struggle to control the ball and Mgaga was well positioned to dispossess him before beating an unheeding Khune.
With their first-choice centre-back Zitha Kwinika suspended after accumulating his fourth yellow card in the past outing against Swallows midweek, Siyabonga Ngezana returned to the XI to partner with Edmilson Dove at the heart of defence. On the other hand, Stellies did not change the line-up that thumped Maritzburg United 3-0 midweek.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos