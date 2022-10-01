×

Soccer

Scoring against Usuthu will be the sweetest thing for Chiefs player Sithebe

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 01 October 2022 - 11:19
Kaizer Chiefs player Siyethemba Sithebe during the media open day at Kaizer Chiefs Village on September 28.
Kaizer Chiefs player Siyethemba Sithebe during the media open day at Kaizer Chiefs Village on September 28.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

While some footballers avoid celebrating when they score against their former clubs, Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe says scoring against his former employers AmaZulu FC will be the sweetest thing.

Amakhosi will host AmaZulu in the MTN8 semifinal first leg at FNB Stadium in Soweto on Sunday (3.30pm).

Sithebe joined Chiefs at the beginning of the season from AmaZulu and his nasty break-up with the Durban-based club was well documented in local media.

The player apparently signed a precontract with Chiefs and that didn’t go down well with Usuthu management and stopped him from playing for the club for the rest of his contract.

Sithebe has promised to celebrate like there’s no future if he scores when the two sides meet in the cup competition.

“I would celebrate more if I can score, but it’s not like there’s pressure and I need to prove something,” Sithebe said ahead of the game.

“But again as a team and as a player we need to win cups. That is something I want to achieve.

“Obviously, playing for a big team means you have more chances of winning cups,” he said.

Usuthu gave the 29-year-old Sithebe his break in the big time when they signed him from Motsepe Foundation Championship in 2017.

Sithebe has had a good start at Chiefs, in terms of being in the starting line-up, and the player has credited that to hard work, saying the competition for places is tough at the club.

The midfielder believes Amakhosi are going to start winning games now as they have found a striker that has been the missing link in Caleb Bimenyimana.

“He (Bimenyimana) is a striker and has that mentality of scoring goals. We will always find him upfront there inside the box and it is to find him. He makes everything easy for us because when we turn we know we are going to find our striker there,” Sithebe said.

The two teams have met in the DStv Premiership this season and that game ended in a goalless draw.

