Poor finishing defined Kaizer Chiefs’ day as they settled for a 1-all draw against a 10-man AmaZulu in a dramatic MTN8 semifinal first leg at FNB Stadium yesterday.
By virtue of netting an away goal, AmaZulu are in an advantageous position heading into the second leg at their home venue, Moses Mabhida Stadium, in Durban on October 23. Drama ensued late in the second stanza when referee Victor Gomes issued two red cards to the Usuthu bench, with the scorer of their goal, Gabadinho Mhango, one of the recipients after he was substituted in the 69th minute.
Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane did not tamper with the line-up that had to come from behind to beat SuperSport United 2-1 in a league encounter before the Fifa break.
Usuthu made one change from the line-up that lost 1-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns before the recent international hiatus. George Maluleka started in a slot that was occupied by Thendo Mukumela the last time out.
The hosts had a splendid first stanza, creating a lot of scoring chances but found themselves a goal down heading into the break after Mhango put Usuthu ahead with a cool finish in the 14th minute. AmaZulu played in patches in the first half as Chiefs controlled the better part of the stanza.
Ashley du Preez’s lack of composure was the main reason Chiefs could not score as he unbelievably missed two seaters. New marksman Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana also squandered a glorious chance early in the second half.
AmaZulu bank on away goal to finish off Chiefs
Red cards spoil free-flowing match
Amakhosi used the pace of Kgaogelo Sekgota to penetrate the Usuthu rearguard. Sekgota’s pace saw Chiefs win a few free-kicks in some dangerous areas but lacking a specialist in dead-ball situations meant those attempts counted for nothing. Sifiso Hlanti tried to whip in one of those free-kicks but AmaZulu keeper Veli managed to parry the ball away.
Amid Chiefs’ first-half dominance, one player, Siyethemba Sithebe, struggled. The former AmaZulu man was just a passenger in the midfield and misplaced a few passes, subjecting himself to boos. Keagan Dolly replaced Sithebe at the start of the second half.
AmaZulu were reduced to 10 men when Veluyeke Zulu received a second yellow for a nasty challenge on Yusuf Maart in the 54th minute, having been cautioned earlier for fouling Sekgota. After the red card, Usuthu sacrificed forward Dumisani Zuma to plug the gap at the back with Ramahlwe Mphahlele.
