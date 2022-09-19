Internet banter aside, Zwane was pleased with how Bimenyimana performed against SuperSport and said he is the target man Amakhosi need.
Chiefs’ Bimenyimana draws giggles for skull and crossbones sign after scoring
But new striker's two crucial goals could offer lifeline to coach Arthur Zwane
Kaizer Chiefs' new Burundian striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana drew mirth from opposition supporters for some of his awkward touches and misses — and his showing of the skull and crossbones sign after notching his brace with a penalty also had the internet in giggles.
But his two crucial goals, something lacking for battling Amakhosi in 2022-23, also earned Chiefs a 2-1 DStv Premiership win against SuperSport United on Saturday that may have provided a lifeline to Amakhosi's young coach Arthur Zwane.
Bimenyimana showed he still has plenty of adjusting to do to the Premiership, with some clumsy touches as he also missed some sitters before burying his first goal in the 40th minute.
After scoring his 54th-minute penalty, Bimenyimana — whose hard-to-pronounce surname has earned him the nickname “BMW Emnyama” (black BMW) — made a skull and crossbones sign, the signal of Chiefs' Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates, pictures of which circulated to much hilarity on social media.
Apparently, though, Bimenyimana made the sign to thank Burundian supporters in the stadium as it is well-known in his country to signify the cross on their flag.
Internet banter aside, Zwane was pleased with how Bimenyimana performed against SuperSport and said he is the target man Amakhosi need.
“Caleb is giving us that different dimension. We have a lot of nippy players who are very good in one-versus-one situations and also who are not very strong on the ball but very mobile,” Zwane said.
“Caleb is strong on the ball and very quick in attack. He is that type of a striker and that’s why we had to take our time in terms of bringing in someone.
“We had to make sure that when he comes in we could complement him because it’s pointless bringing in a player and he is not fitting the system or the way we want to play.
“We obviously had to profile him properly so that when we brought him in we were sure this was how he could help us in improving our game.”
Chiefs are on a break and will return to action when they host AmaZulu in the first leg of their MTN8 semifinal on the weekend of October 1 to 2.
