Blom wants improved deal from Chiefs

Zwane says defender's absence due to 'stiff competition'

02 September 2022 - 08:42
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Blom has not been part of the starting XI in the past two games.
Image: Darren Stewart

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has given a sense that utility right-back Njabulo Blom is in the right frame of mind amid his much-publicised contractual impasse with the club over a new improved deal.

On Wednesday, Blom's representative Rob Moore told Metro FM that the negotiations between his client and Chiefs over a new improved deal had hit a snag because the Soweto giants aren't willing to give what the 22-year-old player wants. The lad from Dobsonville in Soweto has entered the last year of the four-year deal that he signed in 2019 when he was promoted to Amakhosi's first team from the reserves. 

Blom hasn't featured in Amakhosi's last two outings against Cape Town City in the league and Stellenbosch in the MTN8 quarterfinals. Even so, Zwane has insinuated his recent absence had nothing to do with his contractual saga, insisting the stiffness of competition is the reason behind the player's unavailability in the last two games. 

"Njabulo is doing very well. He's doing well like any other player at training... he's working hard. As you know, there's competition for places. Whoever does well gets the starting berth. At the moment we're having a very good relationship with Njabulo,'' Zwane said during the club's media open day at their Naturena headquarters yesterday.

"Fortunately, we've been in the game for a very long time. The player [Blom] belongs to Kaizer Chiefs. We'll help the player to focus and give his best all the time."

Zwane also kept his fingers crossed that by tomorrow his two foreign recruits Edmilson Dove and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana would have received their work permits to face AmaZulu in a league tie at FNB Stadium (5.30pm). Zwane also appeared to be on tenterhooks facing Usuthu's on-form front three of Gabadinho Mhango, Augustine Kwem and Bongi Ntuli.

"I wouldn't say it's highly possible [to have Dove and Bimenyimana] but we're hoping as we're still waiting for their work permits. They [AmaZulu] have assembled a formidable front three in Mhango, the Nigerian striker [Kwem] and Ntuli, so they've got a good squad. They've been grinding results, so we're playing against one of the best teams currently in SA and we'll give our best.''

