Chiefs held to goalless draw by AmaZulu at FNB Stadium
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs’ faltering start to the 2022/23 season continued as they were held to a goalless draw by AmaZulu in a DStv Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Chiefs have failed to register back-to-back wins in all competitions this season and in their six league matches, Amakhosi have registered three defeats, two wins and a draw.
They also have one win in the MTN8 against Stellenbosch.
Before their cup victory over Stellenbosch, Chiefs had lost 2-0 to Cape Town City in the league.
After six matches, Chiefs have managed a disappointing seven points in the league.
For the clash, Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane dropped Keagan Dolly from the starting line-up, relegating him to the bench as he made way for Yusuf Maart who was suspended for the past two Chiefs matches.
Njabulo Blom, who is in the centre of a contractual dispute with the club, continued to be missing from the Chiefs match-day squad.
Blom came through Amakhosi's junior ranks and worked his way up to the top.
South Africans got a chance to see Chiefs’ new striker Caleb Bimenyimana in action for the first time when he came off the bench to replace Ashley du Preez after 70 minutes.
The 24-year-old Burundian striker has been with Amakhosi for a while, but he wasn’t able to play because of work permit issues.
Blom wants improved deal from Chiefs
However, it seems it will take more than 20 minutes on the pitch before anyone can say whether Chiefs made a good signing.
The two teams delivered an entertaining first half, with a lot of end-to-end play as both sides looked determined to win the clash.
Chiefs played a quick game when they were attacking and that helped them to press Usuthu for most of the first 20 minutes as the hosts created a number of chances.
However, the last touch in the final third kept letting Zwane’s men down as they could have scored at least two goals in the first based on the chances they had.
Players such as Khama Billiat, Siyethemba Sithebe and Du Preez were among those who squandered numerous scoring opportunities.
Apart from not finding the back of the net, Sithebe had an excellent game against his former club.
The high-pressing game saw Amakhosi being awarded a penalty after 22 minutes of play when Mbongeni Gumede was adjudged for handling the ball inside the box.
Dillan Solomons stepped up to take the penalty, but he couldn’t give Chiefs the lead as the former Swallows man missed his attempt.
The second half was more like the first stanza with both teams having a go at each other, but Chiefs created more chances.
George Matlou probably had the best chance to score in the final half of the clash when Billiat chipped the ball over Usuthu keeper Veli Mothwa.
However, Matlou was let down by his first touch with an open net before him and the ball went out for a goal kick.
Despite the opportunities no side was able to find the back of the net and credit must also be given to the two goalkeepers, Mothwa and Itumeleng Khune, who both did a good job between the poles.
The two sides will meet twice in the two-legged MTN8 semifinals set to take place in October.
But before the MTN8 semis, Chiefs will play Marumo Gallants in a league clash at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on Sunday, September 11.
AmaZulu will welcome Daine Klate’s Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday (3pm).
