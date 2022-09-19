The 2-1 defeat to his former side Kaizer Chiefs was difficult for SuperSport United mentor Gavin Hunt to accept.
Chiefs beat SuperSport courtesy of their new striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana’s brace at FNB Stadium at the weekend. Grant Margeman struck early for Matsatsantsa in the first half before Bimenyimana cancelled out his thunder strike in the 40th minute. Bimenyimana completed his brace, converting from the spot nine minutes into the second half.
Hunt felt they didn’t deserve to be defeated. “We lost the game. We’re disappointed ... we should have never lost this game. We deserve more, you saw the first half, there could be anything there and we gave them the game before the halftime break. Their second goal was a really poor mistake from our side ... we certainly didn’t deserve to lose.”
“In the first half they [Chiefs] were nowhere ... they were buried. You have to congratulate them, they got a lifeline and got back in it. The second half was a bit scrappy and obviously they wanted [it to be like that]. It suits them to be like that because now the game goes a little bit open and for them that’s what they wanted ... we don’t want that.”
SuperSport’s next game is on October 4 against Royal AM at home. Unlike other coaches who embrace the Fifa hiatus and see it as a perfect opportunity to rectify their shortcomings, Hunt appears unhappy with the hiatus as he wants to continue playing games.
“It’s been quite a tough schedule but we have a break this week [before playing Chiefs they last played in eight days] but we’ll use the Fifa break to get one or two players fitter. But there’s not much we will do with this long break now. It’s quite disappointing because I’d prefer to play but, yeah, it is what it is,” Hunt said.
Gavin Hunt laments SuperSport’s loss to Amakhosi
Coach feels they didn’t deserve to lose
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
