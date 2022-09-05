Zwane itching for Bimenyimana to reach full steam

“It is definitely a concern that we’ve not been scoring but as you know in the modern game today, you focus more on the front three. So we won’t give the whole responsibility to one player, but, yes, he [Bimenyimana] needs to help,” Zwane said.
“He’s got the height, he’s got good structure and he’s quick. I think he’s going to give us that different dimension in terms of the final third entry. We obviously expect him to score goals for us, but with the help of other players. He can't do it alone.”
The PSL transfer window may only be slamming shut on September 22, but Zwane made it clear Chiefs are done signing new players. The Amakhosi mentor reckons they have depth, eyeing the next window in January to assess whether they need new players or not.
“The window period...I think when you're looking for combinations you avoid panicking because the more you bring in players while you're still looking for combinations you might not even get it right. So we need to get it right with the players that we have right now and see,” Zwane insisted.
“We have three months left before the January window. So, that will give us the opportunity to see where we can beef up, but for now I think we have enough cover in all positions. I think we have two or three players in one position.”
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Royal v Bay, Chatsworth (5pm); City v Sekhukhune, Athlone (7.30pm)
Wednesday: Chippa v Sundowns, Nelson Mandela Bay (7.30pm)
Friday: Maritzburg v SuperSport, Harry Gwala
Saturday: AmaZulu v Chippa, Moses Mabhida (3pm); Swallows v Stellenbosch, Dobsonville Stadium (3pm); Pirates v Galaxy, Orlando (7.30pm); Sundowns v Arrows, Tuks (8pm)
Sunday: Marumo v Chiefs, Royal Bafokeng
As much as he admits it is a concern that they have been blunt upfront, Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane does not expect new striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana to solely solve their goal-scoring problems.
Chiefs played to a goalless draw against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium at the weekend. Dillan Solomons missed a spot-kick that would have given Zwane’s men maximum points. Bimenyimana, a lanky 24-year-old Burundian, made his Amakhosi debut, coming on to replace Ashley du Preez in the 70th minute.
Since beating Maritzburg United 3-0 last month, Chiefs have not scored a league goal in open play in four matches . In their past four league outings, they only scored a penalty that helped them beat Richards Bay 1-0 last month.
Zwane has shied away from the reality that their bluntness in front of goal is worrying. However, the Chiefs coach insists it is not only Bimenyimana’s responsibility to solve this crisis.
