AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter is a concerned man heading into the first leg of the MTN8 semifinals against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
What bothers Truter is that Usuthu are leaking goals like nobody's business. Usuthu have conceded eight goals from the same number of league matches this season. "Brakkies", as Truter is nicknamed, knows that defensive fragility can hinder them from challenging for honours. Truter targets at least one goal in the first leg of the Wafa Wafa semifinals with the second leg billed for Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 23.
"What is a concern for us at the moment is the amount of goals we're conceding. We are conceding a goal per game and that's a worrying factor for any team who wants to challenge for trophies,'' Truter said yesterday.
"It's an away game, so of course we want to come back with some sort of an advantage. If we get a goal there, we basically have one foot in the final. The aim is to go there and get advantage before the home leg."
AmaZulu have already played against Chiefs in the league this season, holding them to a goalless stalemate at the same venue early this month. Brakkies feels the availability of striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana means the takeaways from their previous meeting with Amakhosi go out of the window. Bimenyimana missed the game against AmaZulu, where Chiefs missed a penalty through Dillan Solomons, as he was still sorting out his work permit.
"We saw what we did against them in the league, we really held our own but now they've changed a bit with the new striker [Bimenyimana] who possesses a different threat... a different dimension to the game. So, our preparations have focused on that rather than us looking at how we approached our last game against them,'' Truter explained.
Truter worried about Amazulu's defence
AmaZulu have conceded eight goals from eight matches
Image: Darren Stewart
