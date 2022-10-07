Zwane hopes to keep winning momentum

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is relieved that they finally have a league win on the road after beating Swallows 2-1 at Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday.
First half goals from Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and Keagan Dolly sealed the deal for Chiefs, while Waseem Isaacs’ header in the second period eventually proved a mere consolation for Swallows. Before facing Swallows, Chiefs had lost three of their four away games and a draw. Amakhosi hope to further improve their record on the road when they visit Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
Zwane’’s posture during his post match media conference after the Swallows game was of a relieved man, highlighting the significance of finally bagging a win on the road. Zwane came short to admit that sometimes an enterprising brand of football is of secondary importance over winning after an untidy second stanza at Dobsonville Stadium, expecting another tough encounter against Stellies.
"It was very key for us to get maximum points. This game was more like an icebreaker for us in terms of winning away. Yes the second half was scrappy and we ended up coming with tactics of trying to consolidate. Usually we are a team that wants to put the opposition under pressure all the time but sometimes you'll win them [games] very, very scrappily but as long as we grind the result, that will build that chemistry within the team,'' Zwane stated.
"There are no easy games. Now we are going to Stellies on Sunday and they just won 3-0 against Maritzburg [on Tuesday]. So, they are obviously oozing confidence. As much as I don't like to win scrappily because identity should be there but the first half [of the Swallows game] had a glimpse of our identity...you could see our structure and set-up."
Njabulo Ngcobo is expected to return to the Chiefs XI to partner with Edmilson Dove at the heart of defence against Stellies as first-choice centreback Zitha Kwinika is suspended, having accumulated a fourth yellow card at Swallows.
Zwane hopes to keep winning momentum
Chiefs aim for another away victory but Kwinika is suspended
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
