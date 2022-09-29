Riveiro declares Kermit ready but calls for patience

While Orlando Pirates supporters are excited about the signing of striker Kermit Erasmus, coach Jose Riveiro has asked for patience.
Erasmus rejoined the Buccaneers from Mamelodi Sundowns last Thursday on the transfer window deadline day.
The striker will face his former team Sundowns a week after leaving them when they meet the Buccaneers in the MTN8 semi-final first leg at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm.
Riveiro said he was excited with the condition Erasmus is in and added that he would be available for selection on Saturday.
“Well, I found an experienced player. Smart and professional because he is in a good fitness level and that tells me he is taking care of himself and he is ready to perform,” Riveiro told the media during a press conference at the PSL headquarters yesterday ahead of the match.
“It takes time, of course, he just arrived a few days ago and he has few experiences with the group, with the team and the method.
“So, we need to be patient. We cannot think about the past and what he did. We have to think about what he can do for us from now and to be patient and understand that he just did three training sessions.”
The Buccaneers have been struggling in front of goals this season and there is a belief amongst the supporters that Erasmus’ arrival could solve their scoring woes.
And the Spaniard coach is also optimistic that Erasmus will help them once he settles in at the club.
“Hopefully, he can help us very soon. We need everyone because of what is coming, five league games in October, two semi-finals exciting games,” he said.
“So we are going to need all of them and Kermit’s experience in the league and overseas is going to be important for us, and I can see an interesting player for sure.”
Meanwhile, Pirates are also looking to sign Ndumiso Mabena, who has been training with them since last week, to add to their striking department, which now includes Erasmus, Zakhele Lepasa, Bienvenu Eva Nga, Kwame Peprah and Evidence Makgopa.
“Mabena is training with us. He joined us for the last six or seven training sessions, so let’s see how the future holds and how the management decides about his future.”
Riveiro declares Kermit ready but calls for patience
Bucs coach to unleash striker against his former side this weekend
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
