Why Notoane excluded Maseko from U23s camp

SA under-23 mentor David Notoane has explained the exclusion of on-form SuperSport United starlet Thapelo Maseko, alongside overseas-based players, from the side's recent training camp.
Having assembled early last week, the training camp was wrapped up yesterday. The camp was SA's first step to prepare for the upcoming U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers programme. SA's programme starts in the second round next month when they face the winner of the match between Togo and Mauritania. Togo beat Mauritania 1-0 in the first leg at the weekend. The second leg, that'll determine who faces SA, is in Togo today.
High-profile players such as Stellenbosch's Athenkosi Mcaba and Ethan Brooks of AmaZulu headlined the list of those who were part of the camp, while Maseko and overseas-based stars like Kgaogelo Chauke and Boipelo Mashigo, among others, were the notable omissions. Notoane has since given the reasons behind their absence, underlining they still feature in his plans for the qualifiers.
"Maseko missed out [on the camp that was concluded yesterday] because there are no guarantees that he'll be available in the qualifiers. He was called-up for the U-20 [who are also in camp, readying themselves for the U-20 Cosafa Cup, starting from October 7-16] but he didn't make it. In my engagements with SuperSport, they indicated that their programme is very intense next month, so Maseko and other players like Kegan Johannes are not available at the moment,'' Notoane told Sowetan yesterday.
"The door is always open but the problem is, you must remember, the qualifiers will be outside of the Fifa calendar, so you can't call players you're not sure they'll be available next month and going forward. Some clubs have already indicated that they won't make players available but hopefully we will be successful when we negotiate with them. Players like Chauke will obviously not be available... Mashigo as well and [Siyabonga] Ligendza. That's why we didn't bring them in for this camp."
Maseko, 18, has been one of SuperSport's top performers this season. Scoring in their 2-0 win over Mamelodi Sundowns early this month thrusted the midfielder into the spotlight. All in all, he boasts two league goals from seven outings.
Why Notoane excluded Maseko from U23s camp
No guarantee SuperSport will release talented teen for qualifiers
Image: Warren/Gallo Images
SA under-23 mentor David Notoane has explained the exclusion of on-form SuperSport United starlet Thapelo Maseko, alongside overseas-based players, from the side's recent training camp.
Having assembled early last week, the training camp was wrapped up yesterday. The camp was SA's first step to prepare for the upcoming U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers programme. SA's programme starts in the second round next month when they face the winner of the match between Togo and Mauritania. Togo beat Mauritania 1-0 in the first leg at the weekend. The second leg, that'll determine who faces SA, is in Togo today.
High-profile players such as Stellenbosch's Athenkosi Mcaba and Ethan Brooks of AmaZulu headlined the list of those who were part of the camp, while Maseko and overseas-based stars like Kgaogelo Chauke and Boipelo Mashigo, among others, were the notable omissions. Notoane has since given the reasons behind their absence, underlining they still feature in his plans for the qualifiers.
"Maseko missed out [on the camp that was concluded yesterday] because there are no guarantees that he'll be available in the qualifiers. He was called-up for the U-20 [who are also in camp, readying themselves for the U-20 Cosafa Cup, starting from October 7-16] but he didn't make it. In my engagements with SuperSport, they indicated that their programme is very intense next month, so Maseko and other players like Kegan Johannes are not available at the moment,'' Notoane told Sowetan yesterday.
"The door is always open but the problem is, you must remember, the qualifiers will be outside of the Fifa calendar, so you can't call players you're not sure they'll be available next month and going forward. Some clubs have already indicated that they won't make players available but hopefully we will be successful when we negotiate with them. Players like Chauke will obviously not be available... Mashigo as well and [Siyabonga] Ligendza. That's why we didn't bring them in for this camp."
Maseko, 18, has been one of SuperSport's top performers this season. Scoring in their 2-0 win over Mamelodi Sundowns early this month thrusted the midfielder into the spotlight. All in all, he boasts two league goals from seven outings.
Mbazo supports Broos on Jali omission
'Inaction won't affect Bucs against Downs'
Broos reckons he's finally found a winning team
Themba Zwane believes Bafana coach Hugo Broos’s style of play suits him
Fallen giant: What we know about Mosimane’s new club Al-Ahli Saudi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos