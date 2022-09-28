×

Manyama's contract with City depends on his rehab

Attacker has started training with the first team

28 September 2022 - 09:15
Neville Khoza Journalist
Lebogang Manyama has waited for a long time to play for his new team Cape Town City due to injury.

Image: Grant Pitcher

Lebogang Manyama’s rehabilitation saw him delay signing a contract with Cape Town City.

The experienced attacking midfielder is currently a free agent since he was released by Kaizer Chiefs at the end of last season.

He has been training with the Citizens who are willing to sign him but are waiting for him to finish his rehab.

The 32-year-old had a knee operation and has been undergoing rehabilitation since the beginning of August with City.

City assistant coach Diogo Peral confirmed that they are still keen on signing him, but the club can only do so once he completes his rehab

“We like him, the coach [Eric Tinkler] has worked with him before and he likes him. He knows what he can do, but we need to see if the rehab goes well,” Peral told Sowetan yesterday.

“He is starting to play already and the medical guys are working with him. I think we are going to get an update sometime this week. He is still doing rehab and we are going to have a report this week on how far he can still go.”

Peral also revealed that Manyama started training with the first team this week and that he is looking good. “For now, he is training with us ... there is nothing new. He was actually in the session today [yesterday] and he was looking good, best I have seen him in a while,” he said.

“He trained with the rest of the team. I think it was the second or third time already. He is slowly getting back. At the moment there is nothing. We are just trying to get him back where he was. He is a great guy to have around the group. The injury was quite a serious one.”

Meanwhile, other players who are free agents and can still sign with the team of their choice include Happy Jele, Daniel Akpeyi, Mthokozisi Dube, Siyabonga Dube, Ndumiso Mabena and Wayde Jooste.

