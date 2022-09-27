Van Heerden ready for Lakay challenge

The return of Lyle Lakay to Cape Town City could see veteran left-back Marc van Heerden, who’s been having a solid start to the season, get limited game time.
City signed Lakay on a season-long loan deal from Mamelodi Sundowns last Thursday, hours before the transfer window slammed shut. Lakay, who was sold by City to Sundowns in July 2018, was brought back to replace Bafana Bafana’s first-choice left-back Terrence Mashego.
Sundowns bought Mashego from City nearly two weeks ago.
Before Lakay’s arrival, City were already preparing for life after Mashego by using the 34-year-old Van Heerden at left-back. Now the experienced Van Heerden faces a stiff competition from Lakay and couldn’t play as much as he’s been. Even so, the former AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates man isn’t fazed by Lakay’s presence, believing the competition will make him better.
“At the end of the day this is football. Lyle is a good player and he’s obviously going to push me and I am going to push him. Football is about competition and if we push each other, it will only make us better and the team stronger. It’s a great acquisition for the club,” Van Heerden, who missed just one league match for City this season, told Sowetan.
Quizzed about his individual ambitions this season, the City left-back made it clear he dreams about getting some piece of silverware while getting goals and assists, and also made his wishlist. “I want to get silverware this season and obviously contribute as best as I can with goals and assists,” Van Heerden noted.
Before featuring for City this season in the CAF Champions League preliminary phase, Van Heerden had never played any CAF competition, and the veteran defender treasures his involvement in the intercontinental premier club competition, where the Citizens have since advanced to the second preliminary round, facing Angolan side Petro de Luanda next month.
“It is every player’s dream to play Champions League football and I am no exception. It’s a very proud moment of my career to be in the Champions League with City. I even scored a goal [when they beat Congolese side Otôho d'Oyo 2-0 in the first left of the first prelim round three weeks ago] in my debut in this competition, so it’s been great,” Van Heerden said.
Van Heerden ready for Lakay challenge
City man says competition is good for players
Image: Ashley Vlotman
