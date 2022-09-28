A Fifa break can easily derail the rhythm of any on-form team.
This is why Golden Arrows star Nduduzo Sibiya is somehow apprehensive about how they'll perform when they resume action after the current international hiatus. Before the break, Arrows had won three of their last five league outings with one defeat and a single draw, scoring an impressive nine goals in the process.
Abafana Bes'thende's next clash is against Cape Town City at home in the league on Tuesday.
"This Fifa break can affect us when it comes to our form because we haven't played even a friendly game since our last game against Swallows [which they won 4-0]. However, I am happy that it [the break] also gave a few players a chance to recover from injuries. When you're winning, you'd always prefer to keep on playing to maintain your momentum and we're no exception,'' Sibiya told Sowetan yesterday.
From scoring just three times from 27 league outings last term, Sibiya has already matched this tally in 20 fewer games. "Suluman", as the lad from Lamontville is known in football circles, has chalked up his blistering form to the freedom co-coaches Vusumuzi Vilakazi and Mabhuti Khenyeza have given him.
"I am enjoying my football this season because the coaches told me from the start that I should enjoy what I do. I am playing with freedom, that's why I am performing the way I am. When the coaches have faith in you, you will always do well, that's all I can say,'' Sibiya, who has scored 20 goals from 51 games in Arrows colours since he was promoted from the side's youth ranks in 2014, said.
While he's motivated to see his teammate Pule Mmodi in the Bafana Bafana set-up, Sibiya isn't obsessed about breaking into the national team. "It's encouraging to see Pule in Bafana... it tells me that if you do well you're given a chance. However, I don't want to think about Bafana because that would disrupt me here at Arrows,'' Sibiya stated.
Sibiya worried break may blunt Arrows' sharpness
'We haven't played even a friendly game since our last game'
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
