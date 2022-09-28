×

Soccer

New-look Bafana do just enough to see off Botswana

Broos alters entire XI and returns another victory

28 September 2022 - 09:01
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Ashley du Preez of Bafana and Chicco Molefe of Botswana during the international friendly match between South Africa and Botswana at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

At FNB Stadium

Despite lacking energy and cutting edge, Bafana still managed to beat Botswana 1-0, courtesy of Teboho Mokoena's free-kick, in a friendly tie in front of a paltry crowd of nearly 1,000 at FNB Stadium last night.

Producing the match's big moment, Mokoena brilliantly struck a free-kick to give Bafana what would be the winner in the 37th minute, a few minutes after Mihlali Mayambela was denied by woodwork. The Zebras almost snatched a draw at the death when Tumisang Orebonye unleashed a ferocious shot only to be denied by woodwork.

Bafana changed the entire XI that beat Sierra Leone 4-0 on Saturday. Coach Hugo Broos handed debuts to 21-year-old highly rated Richards Bay left-back Siyanda Msani and on-form Stellenbosch central midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa, 27.

Despite a few call-ups in the past, it was also the second time Golden Arrows star Pule Mmodi, 30, played for the senior national side. Having formed a decent central defensive combination during their days at Maritzburg United, Siyanda Xulu and Rushine de Reuck were preferred at the heart of defence.

Bafana overloaded the midfield with three holding midfielders in Mthethwa, Goodman Mosele and Mokoena. This meant the creativity wasn't really there, forcing them to abandon a direct approach to use wings, where Ashley du Preez and Mmodi operated but struggled to penetrate. Mosele would make way for Luke le Roux a few minutes into the second half. 

The first stanza was far from entertaining as both teams struggled to make box entries. The entire half produced one chance that fell to Du Preez, who was denied by Botswana goalkeeper Lesenya Malapela in the 25th minute. That was the only save Malapela made in a match where he was, more than anything, clumsy.

As much as Bafana wasn't enterprising for the better part of the game, the compactness of Xulu and De Reuck made things very difficult for the visitors' attackers. The Bafana central defensive pair kept it simple and made sure they got to the ball first. 

Botswana threatened in the later stages of the match and nearly equalised through Orebonye, who saw his effort cleared off the line by De Reuck. 

