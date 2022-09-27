×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Bafana coach Hugo Broos impressed by Luke le Roux’s skills

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 27 September 2022 - 14:36
Bafana Bafana midfielder Luke le Roux during the international friendly match against Sierra Leone at FNB Stadium on September 24.
Bafana Bafana midfielder Luke le Roux during the international friendly match against Sierra Leone at FNB Stadium on September 24.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos believes new central midfielder Luke le Roux could have a big future with the national team.

Swedish-based Le Roux made his Bafana debut in a 4-0 victory over a hapless Sierra Leone in an international friendly at the weekend. The 22-year-old former SuperSport United and Stellenbosch FC player currently plays for Varbergs Bols in Sweden's top tier.

Broos believes the player did well despite not having enough time jell with his new national teammates.

“Luke was a bit hesitant in the beginning, but I think that is normal for the first game and playing with players you don’t know. You can’t get to know them after four training sessions,” Broos said.

“But the more the game went on the more he got into the game. He made a few beautiful passes, I’m very happy with his performance.”

Broos said he would be looking to keep the current group of players in the Bafana camp together going forward.

“We don’t have to change much, we have to keep together now as much as possible. We have to create that relationship among the players. This is almost a new group and they did well.”

Bafana meet 146th-ranked Botswana at FNB Stadium in their second friendly of the September Fifa transfer window on Tuesday evening (6pm).

Themba Zwane was the biggest talking point after the game against the Leone Stars as he was playing under coach Broos for the first time.

“We have to see [him against stronger teams] because it was not France, Ghana or Morocco [Bafana were playing]. But again, his performance was great, I’m very happy that he is with us and that he will stay with us,” Broos said.

Broos has said he wants to use all the players in his 23-man squad in the two games and is likely to field a much-altered starting line-up against the Zebras.

Tlhopie Motsepe optimistic Sundowns will defend all cups

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has urged his side to maintain the success they had last season where they won a cup treble.
Sport
14 hours ago

Broos reckons he's finally found a winning team

Since he arrived in Mzansi in May last year, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has used 56 players.
Sport
15 hours ago

Themba Zwane believes Bafana coach Hugo Broos’s style of play suits him

The relationship took some time to spark, but now that Themba Zwane has been recalled to Bafana Bafana by coach Hugo Broos it seems set to take flame.
Sport
1 day ago

Egg on Broos’s face after masterclass from unstoppable Zwane

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos nearly admitted that he was made to eat humble after Themba Zwane led the senior national football team to a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...