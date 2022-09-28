Ndlovu backs Gavin to put him back in the Hunt

SuperSport United midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu is putting his faith in coach Gavin Hunt to get the best out of him as he looks to revive his career at his new club.
Ndlovu joined Matsatsantsa a Pitori from Orlando Pirates earlier this month following a frustrating spell where he struggled to break into the starting line-up.
He has already made his debut for the Tshwane side after he came on as a sub during their 1-2 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in their last league match.
“Gavin can get the best of any player. It is not just me. He demands that everyone gives his best and work hard because he wants us to work as a unit,” Ndlovu told Sowetan yesterday.
“Because if we don’t work as a unit, it is a completely different story, so that’s what we have been doing as a team.
“Obviously, we’ve never worked together. I just need to adjust to what he really wants you to do, defend, attack and be able to score goals.
“That’s what he wants, so I really need to put effort into that. Gavin is one of the coaches who is confident in the players he brings; for me, I was very happy that I got a chance against Chiefs and from that game, I had something to work on towards the Fifa international break.”
The 25-year-old also explained why he didn’t take long to adjust at SuperSport but that he is still working on his match fitness in order to get back to his old form. “The guys have been very welcoming and I didn’t find it very difficult to adjust around them.
“What I found there made it easy to adjust very quickly because you found players like [Thamsanqa] Gabuza, the crazy one. They are very welcoming and friendly, always trying to make everyone feel at home.
“Bradley [Grobler] also, so they also helped me very much to adjust very quickly and get used to everyone in the team.
“So I’m working on that fitness because match fitness is a different thing. It is a matter of a new start for me and trying to make sure I perform to the best of my ability."
Ndlovu backs Gavin to put him back in the Hunt
Midfielder vows to revive career after dry spell at Bucs
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
