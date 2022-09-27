Tlhopie Motsepe optimistic Sundowns will defend all cups

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has urged his side to maintain the success they had last season where they won a cup treble.
The Brazilians remain on course to defend their titles early in the season as they remain first on the DStv Premiership log table and are also in the MTN8 semifinal where they will face Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday in the first leg at 3.30pm.
Motsepe said they knew they will have tough teams challenging them compared to the previous seasons following the success they had, but that they have assembled a squad to beat any of those difficulties.
"It has been a very competitive and tough league and we expect to go even more competitive. It’s a wonderful opportunity that represents itself every season where you can see cups are on offer," Motsepe explains.
“But just because cups are on offer doesn’t mean it's our cups, it’s everybody in the league competing. It is the same ambition at Sundowns and any other team in the league.”
Without putting any pressure on the coaches, the chairman added they will continue to support the technical team to make sure they achieve their success again.
“We will continue to support our coaches and support the players and the vision that our coaches and technical team have for the club,” he said.
“We are always striving for success and winning trophies, so we will continue to push on and hopefully, when we look back at the end of the season, we can say that it was another successful one.”
The CAF Champions League was the only title Sundowns didn't lay their hands on and are planning to go all the way and clinch it this time after they were knocked out from the quarterfinal.
They will face La Passe FC from Seychelles in the second preliminary round of the Champions League on October 7 and 14 after Volcan Club de Moroni were disqualified.
The winner of the tie will qualify for the group stages of the competition.
