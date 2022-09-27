×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Mbazo supports Broos on Jali omission

'Bafana coach knows Andile's weaknesses from Belgium'

27 September 2022 - 08:42
Neville Khoza Journalist
Andile Jali of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by George Maluleka of AmaZulu during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Andile Jali of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by George Maluleka of AmaZulu during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena says he understands why coach Hugo Broos has not been calling up Andile Jali in the senior national team despite being on top form.

Jali has been overlooked by the Belgian since he took over last year and Mokoena said this because he didn’t do well during his stay in Belgium in the past where Broos watched him play.

Broos admitted previously to knowing Jali from his time in Belgium and that the level of international football was higher than that in the domestic league.

“We just need to understand that Broos is Belgian and those people are aggressive and at times it is all about understanding what culture they come from,” Mokoena explains.

“Some statement that he made for me makes sense. We need to prepare for the future. When it comes to Andile Jali, he played in Belgium and he played under his nose. That's why he felt that he didn't need him because he saw him play in that country and he didn’t do well.

“When it comes to Themba Zwane, he came out again to say he looked around and he never found a better player than Mshishi, especially as young blood.

“So that’s why he had to call him and see him closer and hopefully, he can do what he is doing at Sundowns. So we just need to support him, but again, it is important for people like us to come closer to these players and make them understand how important it is to wear the national team colours. I mean, everyone wants to beat Bafana when we play out there.”

Mokoena also revealed that he has been appointed as U17 national team assistant coach and he will also be the head of development at Safa. “I have always been concerned about our development and that’s where my heart lies,” he said.

“I’m quite delighted that Safa are looking at this because it is what I always say why I’m still the most capped footballer in the history of SA. It goes back to development and it shows that our development can be better.”

'Inaction won't affect Bucs against Downs'

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is confident his side won't show any rustiness when they take on Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday in an MTN 8 first ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Broos reckons he's finally found a winning team

Since he arrived in Mzansi in May last year, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has used 56 players.
Sport
15 hours ago

Themba Zwane believes Bafana coach Hugo Broos’s style of play suits him

The relationship took some time to spark, but now that Themba Zwane has been recalled to Bafana Bafana by coach Hugo Broos it seems set to take flame.
Sport
1 day ago

Fallen giant: What we know about Mosimane’s new club Al-Ahli Saudi

Pitso Mosimane’s new club Al-Ahli Saudi were one of the most competitive in that country and boasted three league titles before their shock first ...
Sport
1 day ago

I have nothing to prove, says Themba Zwane after brace

Bafana Bafana midfielder Themba Zwane insists he was not trying to prove anything to anyone after his performance inspired the national team to a 4-0 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...