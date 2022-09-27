Former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena says he understands why coach Hugo Broos has not been calling up Andile Jali in the senior national team despite being on top form.
Jali has been overlooked by the Belgian since he took over last year and Mokoena said this because he didn’t do well during his stay in Belgium in the past where Broos watched him play.
Broos admitted previously to knowing Jali from his time in Belgium and that the level of international football was higher than that in the domestic league.
“We just need to understand that Broos is Belgian and those people are aggressive and at times it is all about understanding what culture they come from,” Mokoena explains.
“Some statement that he made for me makes sense. We need to prepare for the future. When it comes to Andile Jali, he played in Belgium and he played under his nose. That's why he felt that he didn't need him because he saw him play in that country and he didn’t do well.
“When it comes to Themba Zwane, he came out again to say he looked around and he never found a better player than Mshishi, especially as young blood.
“So that’s why he had to call him and see him closer and hopefully, he can do what he is doing at Sundowns. So we just need to support him, but again, it is important for people like us to come closer to these players and make them understand how important it is to wear the national team colours. I mean, everyone wants to beat Bafana when we play out there.”
Mokoena also revealed that he has been appointed as U17 national team assistant coach and he will also be the head of development at Safa. “I have always been concerned about our development and that’s where my heart lies,” he said.
“I’m quite delighted that Safa are looking at this because it is what I always say why I’m still the most capped footballer in the history of SA. It goes back to development and it shows that our development can be better.”
Mbazo supports Broos on Jali omission
'Bafana coach knows Andile's weaknesses from Belgium'
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena says he understands why coach Hugo Broos has not been calling up Andile Jali in the senior national team despite being on top form.
Jali has been overlooked by the Belgian since he took over last year and Mokoena said this because he didn’t do well during his stay in Belgium in the past where Broos watched him play.
Broos admitted previously to knowing Jali from his time in Belgium and that the level of international football was higher than that in the domestic league.
“We just need to understand that Broos is Belgian and those people are aggressive and at times it is all about understanding what culture they come from,” Mokoena explains.
“Some statement that he made for me makes sense. We need to prepare for the future. When it comes to Andile Jali, he played in Belgium and he played under his nose. That's why he felt that he didn't need him because he saw him play in that country and he didn’t do well.
“When it comes to Themba Zwane, he came out again to say he looked around and he never found a better player than Mshishi, especially as young blood.
“So that’s why he had to call him and see him closer and hopefully, he can do what he is doing at Sundowns. So we just need to support him, but again, it is important for people like us to come closer to these players and make them understand how important it is to wear the national team colours. I mean, everyone wants to beat Bafana when we play out there.”
Mokoena also revealed that he has been appointed as U17 national team assistant coach and he will also be the head of development at Safa. “I have always been concerned about our development and that’s where my heart lies,” he said.
“I’m quite delighted that Safa are looking at this because it is what I always say why I’m still the most capped footballer in the history of SA. It goes back to development and it shows that our development can be better.”
'Inaction won't affect Bucs against Downs'
Broos reckons he's finally found a winning team
Themba Zwane believes Bafana coach Hugo Broos’s style of play suits him
Fallen giant: What we know about Mosimane’s new club Al-Ahli Saudi
I have nothing to prove, says Themba Zwane after brace
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos