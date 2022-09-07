×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Ellis hopes Banyana have drawn lessons from Brazil

Coach bemoans amateur errors from players

07 September 2022 - 08:04
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Banyana Banyana forward Jermaine Seoposenwe and Rafaelle Souza of Brazil during the Women's International Friendly match at Orlando Stadium on September 02 in Johannesburg.
Banyana Banyana forward Jermaine Seoposenwe and Rafaelle Souza of Brazil during the Women's International Friendly match at Orlando Stadium on September 02 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says the back-to-back losses to Brazil in the friendly matches showed her the team still has a long way to go before next year’s World Cup.

The aggregate score in the two games that were played at the Orlando Stadium and Moses Mabhida Stadium is 9-0. In the last game that took place on Monday, where Banyana lost 6-0, the result brought the country back to earth following the euphoria of winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in the winter.

Ellis was brutally honest in her assessment of the team in the two games, calling them out for amateur mistakes. 

The mistakes that we make, top teams like Brazil pounce on. All around the result wasn’t great but we are better than that. I explained to the players that this is level way up from Wafcon, said Ellis.

“We still have a lot of work to do. The World Cup is not tomorrow, it’s almost a year from now. We wanted a test like this to see where we are at, we still have a lot of work of course,” Ellis said.

“There were a few positive moments but the negative moments outweighed the positive ones. We need to minimise our mistakes that are costing us dearly at the moment. We make mistakes and conceded, so that has to be better.

“It’s not a team mistake, it’s individual errors, it’s decision-making under pressure. That’s what needs to be better because when we go to the World Cup, the pressure is even going to be more. We have enough time to get better and hopefully we can get better.

For the Banyana coach, these matches provided clarity on where the team and individuals stand, going forward some players are in danger of being dropped from the squad.

“A lot of players were tested, we still have to sit down and look at the footage and see who goes with us on our journey, who we release and who we bring in. Not happy with the result,” Ellis said.

Monyane’s goal is to receive maiden Bafana call-up

Orlando Pirates utility right-back Thabiso Monyane has set his sights on Bafana Bafana opportunities this year.
Sport
5 hours ago

Richards Bay repel Royal gimmicks to go top

Richards Bay became the latest team to take over the leadership of the DStv Premiership with a heroic, hard-fought 1-0 win over neighbours Royal AM, ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Pule banks on Bucs to challenge for all trophies

Orlando Pirates ace Vincent Pule has vowed the Buccaneers' squad is capable of challenging for every domestic trophy this season.
Sport
5 hours ago

MNM trio will need to accept sitting on the bench - PSG coach

Paris St Germain will need all their resources if they are to shine on all fronts this season, and it means that their formidable 'MNM' attacking ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mixing new and old players a boon for Richards Bay

For a rookie side, Richards Bay have so far punched above their weight.
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Showers for the homeless in Cape Town sees fresh start for less fortunate
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'