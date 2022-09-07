Monyane’s goal is to receive maiden Bafana call-up

Orlando Pirates utility right-back Thabiso Monyane has set his sights on Bafana Bafana opportunities this year.
Monyane, 22, has been one of the early season top performers in the division. The Pirates youth development graduate is targeting what would be his maiden Bafana call-up this year, having represented the country at all youth levels. Bafana are expected to face Egypt in a friendly some time this month in the United Arab Emirates.
“As an individual, I would like to earn that Bafana call-up. I have played for all the junior national teams from the Under-17 to the Olympic side, so now I am hoping to play for the senior national side. I told myself at the start of the season that I want to break into the Bafana setup, that’s top of my individual wish list,” Monyane told Sowetan last week.
Sekhukhune United’s Nyiko Mobbie and Khuliso Mudau of Mamelodi Sundowns have been Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ favourite right-backs in recent months. Monyane’s Pirates teammate Bandile Shandu, who had a brilliant 2021/22 campaign, and Njabulo Blom of Kaizer Chiefs also received a brief look-in under Broos.
Monyane’s resurgence has since seen Shandu find playing opportunities hard to come by in the new season. Blom has also been struggling to start games at Chiefs with newcomer Dillan Solomons gradually making the right-back slot his own.
During the tenures of previous coaches like Milutin Sredojevic and Josef Zinnbauer at Pirates, Monyane couldn’t command a starting berth as he spent most of his time in the Diski side (reserve side). It’s the arrival of Spanish coach Jose Riveiro that seems to have given the gifted full-back, who was once a striker in the early days of his career, a lifeline of some sort at the Buccaneers. Monyane has described Riveiro as an astute tactician, who’s also eloquent.
“He’s a very top coach, that’s one thing I can say about him. He’s very professional. He always wants to understand his players and he’s also a very good speaker,” Monyane said of Riveiro.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
