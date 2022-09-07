×

Soccer

Monyane’s goal is to receive maiden Bafana call-up

Defender played for all junior national team

07 September 2022 - 08:00
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Orlando Pirates defender Thabiso Monyane.
Orlando Pirates defender Thabiso Monyane.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates utility right-back Thabiso Monyane has set his sights on Bafana Bafana opportunities this year.

Monyane, 22, has been one of the early season top performers in the division. The Pirates youth development graduate is targeting what would be his maiden Bafana call-up this year, having represented the country at all youth levels. Bafana are expected to face Egypt in a friendly some time this month in the United Arab Emirates.

As an individual, I would like to earn that Bafana call-up. I have played for all the junior national teams from the Under-17 to the Olympic side, so now I am hoping to play for the senior national side. I told myself at the start of the season that I want to break into the Bafana setup, thats top of my individual wish list, Monyane told Sowetan last week.

Sekhukhune Uniteds Nyiko Mobbie and Khuliso Mudau of Mamelodi Sundowns have been Bafana coach Hugo Broos favourite right-backs in recent months. Monyanes Pirates teammate Bandile Shandu, who had a brilliant 2021/22 campaign, and Njabulo Blom of Kaizer Chiefs also received a brief look-in under Broos.

Monyanes resurgence has since seen Shandu find playing opportunities hard to come by in the new season. Blom has also been struggling to start games at Chiefs with newcomer Dillan Solomons gradually making the right-back slot his own. 

During the tenures of previous coaches like Milutin Sredojevic and Josef Zinnbauer at Pirates, Monyane couldnt command a starting berth as he spent most of his time in the Diski side (reserve side). Its the arrival of Spanish coach Jose Riveiro that seems to have given the gifted full-back, who was once a striker in the early days of his career, a lifeline of some sort at the Buccaneers. Monyane has described Riveiro as an astute tactician, whos also eloquent.

Hes a very top coach, thats one thing I can say about him. Hes very professional. He always wants to understand his players and hes also a very good speaker, Monyane said of Riveiro.

