Sello pleads innocence amid interference claim

Marumo Gallants chairman Abram Sello has denied suggestions that he’s interfering in the first team’s affairs amid reports that coach Romain Folz has left the club.
Folz was a no-show during the team’s 1-1 draw against Swallows on Sunday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. Most alarming was that on the team sheet Folz was down as "assistant coach" while his deputy, Raymond Mdaka, assumed the position of coach.
As the game unfolded, the rumour mill started spinning, with the main drive being that Folz quit the Polokwane side because management wanted to have a say in the team that plays, thus breaching their contract.
Sello faced the media, with the future of the coach as the main topic, and the Gallants owner bullishly said there’s nothing to relay on the matter, and absolved himself of claims of interference.
“From the chairman’s chair, there’s nothing to explain,” said Sello. “He was not there due to unforeseen personal reasons, which I have to find out [about]. I expect him in training on Monday morning.
“I’m the chairman, I don’t interfere with technical issues. The last time I did was when I decided who the coach and assistant coach were when I appointed them. As they are in the change room, they decide who takes the reins, and who is steering the ship, I’m not interfering anyhow.
“Rumours will always continue, and each club will run its own affairs internally and unfortunately you can’t tell me how to run our club. So far the club and my technical team will decide on what they do,” he said.
The man who has been promoted to coach, Mdaka, was also tight-lipped on the latest developments at the club, but said he hoped they would get resolved.
“I don’t want to comment too much on that one. He [Folz] is part of the technical team and the deliberations are going on. I don’t think it’s something big that would affect us. I strongly hope and believe it’s something that will be sorted out,” Mdaka said.
Bottom-placed Gallants are winless in the DStv Premiership and they’re in 14th place on the log. Next up they take on Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium at 3pm.
Sello pleads innocence amid interference claim
Marumo boss insists Folz still part of team despite ‘demotion’
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
