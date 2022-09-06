×

Soccer

Sello pleads innocence amid interference claim

Marumo boss insists Folz still part of team despite ‘demotion’

06 September 2022 - 09:18
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Marumo Gallants FC coach Romain Folz.
Marumo Gallants FC coach Romain Folz.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Marumo Gallants chairman Abram Sello has denied suggestions that hes interfering in the first teams affairs amid reports that coach Romain Folz has left the club. 

Folz was a no-show during the teams 1-1 draw against Swallows on Sunday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. Most alarming was that on the team sheet Folz was down as "assistant coach" while his deputy, Raymond Mdaka, assumed the position of coach. 

As the game unfolded, the rumour mill started spinning, with the main drive being that Folz quit the Polokwane side because management wanted to have a say in the team that plays, thus breaching their contract. 

Sello faced the media, with the future of the coach as the main topic, and the Gallants owner bullishly said theres nothing to relay on the matter, and absolved himself of claims of interference. 

“From the chairman’s chair, there’s nothing to explain,” said Sello. “He was not there due to unforeseen personal reasons, which I have to find out [about]. I expect him in training on Monday morning.

“I’m the chairman, I don’t interfere with technical issues. The last time I did was when I decided who the coach and assistant coach were when I appointed them. As they are in the change room, they decide who takes the reins, and who is steering the ship, I’m not interfering anyhow.

“Rumours will always continue, and each club will run its own affairs internally and unfortunately you can’t tell me how to run our club. So far the club and my technical team will decide on what they do,” he said. 

The man who has been promoted to coach, Mdaka, was also tight-lipped on the latest developments at the club, but said he hoped they would get resolved. 

“I don’t want to comment too much on that one. He [Folz] is part of the technical team and the deliberations are going on. I don’t think it’s something big that would affect us. I strongly hope and believe it’s something that will be sorted out,” Mdaka said.

Bottom-placed Gallants are winless in the DStv Premiership and theyre in 14th place on the log. Next up they take on Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium at 3pm. 

Coach Riveiro unfazed as Bucs shoot blanks

Orlando Pirates have scored a measly four goals from seven league fixtures this season.
Sport
5 hours ago

Wounded Sundowns could prove too much for Chippa

Chippa United coach Daine “Matatazela” Klate is keeping a cool head despite the side’s recent poor run.
Sport
5 hours ago

AmaZulu coach Truter refuses to throw in the towel to Sundowns

AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter says he refuses to throw in the towel to Mamelodi Sundowns, like other Premier Soccer League coaches have.
Sport
23 hours ago

Zwane itching for Bimenyimana to reach full steam

As much as he admits it is a concern that they have been blunt upfront, Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane does not expect new striker Bonfils-Caleb ...
Sport
1 day ago

Troubled Gallants draw with Swallows

On countless occasions, we’ve seen the decisions  PSL club owners make based on their egos come back to haunt them.  One chairman who finds himself ...
Sport
1 day ago

