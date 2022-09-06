Wounded Sundowns could prove too much for Chippa

Chippa United coach Daine “Matatazela” Klate is keeping a cool head despite the side’s recent poor run.
Chippa’s journey this season gets tougher as they welcome a wounded Mamelodi Sundowns side at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in a league match tomorrow (7.30pm). The Chilli Boys come from a 3-2 defeat away to Golden Arrows at the weekend. Chippa last won when they stunned Orlando Pirates in Orlando mid-August, their only win in a DStv Premiership season that’s proving to be tough for rookie coach Klate.
As much as he acknowledges that results determine the future of coaches in football, and that Chippa owner Siviwe Mpengesi is trigger-happy, Klate has maintained he’s not panicking. The former Orlando Pirates star, who’s coaching in the top-flight for the first time this season, also made it known he won’t tweak his XI that did duty against Abafana Bes’thende when they host the Brazilians tomorrow.
“It’s early days but there’s not enough time in this environment. You have to understand that it’s very, very result-oriented. When the results don’t come your way, there’ll be concerns, but I am very comfortable. I am very calm,” Klate said.
“Obviously, we don’t wanna do wholesale changes. We’re trying to find a XI, so a couple of changes wouldn’t be good for that match [against Sundowns]. I am disappointed about losing to Arrows but we have to pick ourselves up and get ready for the battle against Sundowns.”
Going into this tie, the Brazilians are still licking their wounds after being outwitted by Tshwane rivals SuperSport United 2-1 at Lucas Moripe Stadium last Friday. If history is anything to go by, Chippa are in for a thumping as Sundowns often come back stronger from defeats.
Last season the reigning league champions lost 1-0 away to Maritzburg United and went on to beat Swallows 4-2 in their next game. This season, after being stunned by TS Galaxy, who beat them 1-0 early last month, they responded in style by drubbing Kaizer Chiefs 4-0 in the following match three days later.
Adding to Chippa’s woes is the fact that they have never beaten Sundowns in a league match. Sundowns coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena may have to rethink their strategy after the ploy to start Themba Zwane on the bench backfired badly against SuperSport.
Wounded Sundowns could prove too much for Chippa
Klate unperturbed despite poor run of form
