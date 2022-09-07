×

Richards Bay repel Royal gimmicks to go top

Memela's first-half strike settles hard-fought KZN derby

By Sowetan Reporter - 07 September 2022 - 07:54
Kabelo Mahlasela of Royal AM, right, and Katlego Maphathe, the captain of Richards Bay, during their Dstv Premiership match at Chatsworth Stadium yesterday.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Richards Bay became the latest team to take over the leadership of the DStv Premiership with a heroic, hard-fought 1-0 win over neighbours Royal AM, who took their gimmicks to new depths, at Chatsworth Stadium yesterday.

A first-half goal from Luvuyo Memela was sufficient to see newcomers Bay topple Royal from the summit, as the leadership changed hands once again. At the weekend, Royal took over from Orlando Pirates who lost to Maritzburg United. Pirates had taken over from AmaZulu a week earlier.

That Bay would be top seemed improbable given they were only promoted two months ago after winning the National First Division, but the Natal Rich Boyz have acquitted themselves with such aplomb that they’ve lost just two of their seven league matches.

Even yesterday they seemed the more assured side as Royal plumbed new depths by naming supposed club chairman Andile Mpisane in the match-day squad. Speculation was rife that Mpisane, the playful son of real club owner Shawn Mkhize, would be brought in should Royal take a foothold on the KZN derby.

But it was not to be as Richards Bay ensured the domestic league maintains a semblance of professionalism, and took the early initiative, scoring through Memela after 27 minutes. They did well to repel all attacks launched by the rampaging Royal, for whom Kabelo Mahlasela was once again a main threat.

The Bay defence – led by former Bucs duo Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Abel Mabaso – held firm to keep Royal at bay, scoring a famous fourth win of the season which sent them top of the log alongside their richer neighbours on goal difference.

