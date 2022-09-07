Orlando Pirates ace Vincent Pule has vowed the Buccaneers' squad is capable of challenging for every domestic trophy this season.
Under new coach Jose Riveiro, Pirates have already received a lot of plaudits with many viewing them as one of the teams who'll unsettle perennial kings of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in Mamelodi Sundowns. As games have been coming in thick and fast due to an upcoming month-long World Cup hiatus, teams with thinner squads are expected to burn out.
According to Pule, Pirates will survive the congested programme given their squad depth. Pule is confident they'll have a realistic chance to fight for every cup on offer this term. The Sea Robbers are already in the semifinals of the MTN8, where they will meet champions Sundowns in a two-legged battle next month.
"We have a good depth in our squad. We have so many good players who can compete anywhere in the world and that will play a big role in us gunning for everything this season. Games are coming in thick and fast but I don't see us struggling because we have so many players,'' Pule said on the sidelines of the Carling Black Label Cup launch at FNB Stadium yesterday.
The 30-year-old Pirates left-winger was stretchered off in the first half of their 1-0 defeat away to Mariztburg United on Sunday. Asked to provide an update on his injury, Pule said: "I am still going to do some scans and we'll take it from there.''
Meanwhile, this season's Carling Black Label Cup will be contested by the four most voted teams of the Premiership's 16. This competition is scheduled for November 12 when the league will be on a World Cup break. The winner will pocket R1m. By yesterday, Kaizer Chiefs had garnered more votes followed by Pirates and Sundowns in the second and third places respectively.
- Fans can vote for their four teams by purchasing a Black Label beer and dial *120*660* unique code #
Pule banks on Bucs to challenge for all trophies
Midfielder reckons Riveiro has enough squad depth
Image: Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates ace Vincent Pule has vowed the Buccaneers' squad is capable of challenging for every domestic trophy this season.
Under new coach Jose Riveiro, Pirates have already received a lot of plaudits with many viewing them as one of the teams who'll unsettle perennial kings of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in Mamelodi Sundowns. As games have been coming in thick and fast due to an upcoming month-long World Cup hiatus, teams with thinner squads are expected to burn out.
According to Pule, Pirates will survive the congested programme given their squad depth. Pule is confident they'll have a realistic chance to fight for every cup on offer this term. The Sea Robbers are already in the semifinals of the MTN8, where they will meet champions Sundowns in a two-legged battle next month.
"We have a good depth in our squad. We have so many good players who can compete anywhere in the world and that will play a big role in us gunning for everything this season. Games are coming in thick and fast but I don't see us struggling because we have so many players,'' Pule said on the sidelines of the Carling Black Label Cup launch at FNB Stadium yesterday.
The 30-year-old Pirates left-winger was stretchered off in the first half of their 1-0 defeat away to Mariztburg United on Sunday. Asked to provide an update on his injury, Pule said: "I am still going to do some scans and we'll take it from there.''
Meanwhile, this season's Carling Black Label Cup will be contested by the four most voted teams of the Premiership's 16. This competition is scheduled for November 12 when the league will be on a World Cup break. The winner will pocket R1m. By yesterday, Kaizer Chiefs had garnered more votes followed by Pirates and Sundowns in the second and third places respectively.
- Fans can vote for their four teams by purchasing a Black Label beer and dial *120*660* unique code #
‘We have a lot of work to do’, says Ellis after Banyana’s thrashing by Brazil
MNM trio will need to accept sitting on the bench - PSG coach
Mixing new and old players a boon for Richards Bay
Players' mental shift will yield results – Tembo
Bafana licking wounds after humiliation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos