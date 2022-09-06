×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Mixing new and old players a boon for Richards Bay

Rookies have three victories from six league outings

06 September 2022 - 09:50
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Somila Ntsundwana of Richards Bay FC during the DStv Premiership match between Stellenbosch FC and Richards Bay.
Somila Ntsundwana of Richards Bay FC during the DStv Premiership match between Stellenbosch FC and Richards Bay.
Image: Ashley Vlotman

For a rookie side, Richards Bay have so far punched above their weight.

The Natal Rich Boys have already garnered three victories from six league outings, with a draw and two defeats. Bay face  table-topping KZN foes Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium this afternoon (5.30pm). Bay striker Somila Balotelli Ntsundwana is chalking up their promising start to whats their maiden premiership campaign to a good mixture of seasoned-campaigners and fledging stars. 

The club signed a lot of good players who have experience and mixed them with younger players. The mixture has worked wonders for us because the younger players come with that hunger while the senior guys help with experience, Ntsundwana told Sowetan yesterday.

While keeping the core of the team that helped them gain promotion from the second tier, Bay brought in several high-profile stars such as Luvuyo Memela, Nkanyiso Zungu and Ntsikelelo Nyauza among others during the off season.

Ntsundwana is one of the players who was there when the team was promoted and hes still a key player this term, having already contributed a goal and an assist from five outings. The 25-year-old striker feels form will count for nothing against Thwihli Thwahla as its a derby. 

We are both coming from wins [Bay beat Stellenbosch away while Royal also claimed a win on the road versus Sekhukhune at the weekend], so were both high in confidence. Its two on-form teams but since its a derby, the form goes out of the window. The team that wants it more on the day will win. Finer details will determine the winner. Well go there and fight, Balotelli said.

Its Bays second KZN derby, having beaten Golden Arrows 2-0 in the opening game of the campaign.

Ntsundwana has urged his teammates to draw motivation from that win over Abafana Besthende. We now know how it is like to claim the bragging rights because we beat Arrows. Its wonderful to win a derby, so we want to win against Royal. Beating Arrows should motivate us to do well in all the upcoming derbies, starting against Royal tomorrow [today], Ntsundwana said.

Players' mental shift will yield results – Tembo

Sekhukhune United coach Kaitano Tembo wants his team to develop mental strength and game management to get more positive results.
Sport
4 hours ago

Bafana licking wounds after humiliation

Angola’s equaliser through Mosa Lebusa’s own goal took the steam out of SA’s effort‚ said Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele after his ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Newbies La Masia take NFD by storm

La Masia coach Delano Hendricks believes his team will be competitive in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) after they won their opening game ...
Sport
4 hours ago

We'll turn Harry Gwala into our slaughterhouse – Maduka

Beating Orlando Pirates at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday has made Maritzburg United tactician John Maduka believe they can turn this Pietermaritzburg ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Sello pleads innocence amid interference claim

Marumo Gallants chairman Abram Sello has denied suggestions that he’s interfering in the first team’s affairs amid reports that coach Romain Folz has ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Showers for the homeless in Cape Town sees fresh start for less fortunate
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'