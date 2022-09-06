×

Soccer

We'll turn Harry Gwala into our slaughterhouse – Maduka

Beating Bucs inflate Maritzburg with confidence

06 September 2022 - 09:21
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Maritzburg United coach John Maduka.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Beating Orlando Pirates at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday has made Maritzburg United tactician John Maduka believe they can turn this Pietermaritzburg stadium into a slaughterhouse.

Maritzburg currently top the DStv Premiership home table with eight points from four games. Against Pirates, Madukas charges had to rely on a spot-kick, converted by Amadou Soukouna just 10 minutes before the end of regulation time, to claim a 1-0 win.

We want to make sure whoever comes here [at Harry Gwala Stadium] we slaughter them. We want to make sure that Harry Gwala Stadium is a real home for us. The boys feel good. Beating Pirates is a morale booster. Remember, some of our players come from lower divisions and beating Pirates has given them that confidence to say we can win against anybody else, said Maduka.

As much as they want to continue doing well at home, Maduka also knows the significance of collecting as many points on the road. Maritzburg are yet to win away from three attempts, with two defeats and a stalemate.

This [the win over Pirates] is the second win for us this season and its important that both our wins are home wins. We also have to improve on the road because this league is tricky... you must not say you only want to win at home and relax when you play away games, said the Maritzburg coach.

Maduka also weighed in on the competitiveness of less-fancied outfits this season, where teams like TS Galaxy and SuperSport United have already claimed the scalp of the forever dominant Mamelodi Sundowns, while other big guns like Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have also been indifferent.

Maduka likes what hes seeing in the division. Its good for our football to see that any team can be beaten. The unpredictability is interesting. Of course, its too early to say a lot because those teams [the so-called big three: Sundowns, Pirates and Chiefs] have depth.

"Lets see how itll go after 10 games. I like it when its like this, whereby anyone can lose and anybody can win, Maduka said.

