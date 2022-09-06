×

Soccer

Coach Riveiro unfazed as Bucs shoot blanks

'There will be a period where we're going to score from all possibilities'

06 September 2022 - 09:14
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro.
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Orlando Pirates have scored a measly four goals from seven league fixtures this season.

Even so, coach Jose Riveiro isn't perturbed, taking solace from the fact that they create an avalanche of chances in almost every match they play. It was the same old story of being blunt up front when the Sea Robbers lost 1-0 to Maritzburg United at a packed Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday.  

"I am happy as long as we try and try... as long as we create and create because that's the only way to score goals. There will be a period where we're going to score from all possibilities. It's about dynamics and we're in a period where it takes long for us to capitalise on the chances we create. I am positive about the future. We'll work hard in training to make sure we score goals when we create chances as we do,'' Riveiro said post the Maritzburg defeat.

Amadou Soukouna converted from the spot in the 80th minute to ensure the hosts emerged victorious. Referee Tshidiso Maruping awarded the Team of Choice the resultant penalty after Olisa Ndah appeared to have impeded Siboniso Conco inside the box.

However, Riveiro believes the referee got the penalty call wrong. However, the Spaniard wants to prepare his side to be always home and dry in case poor officiating creeps in later on in their matches.

"Obviously that was not a penalty. [But] it's not my responsibility to evaluate referees. I have to evaluate my team and analyse to make sure that in the next game we do it well enough that even if there are bad decisions from the officials we are not affected at the end of the game as far as the final result is concerned,'' Riveiro stated. 

Fixtures

Today: Royal v Bay, Chatsworth (5pm); City v Sekhukhune, Athlone (7.30pm)

Tomorrow: Chippa v Sundowns, Nelson Mandela Bay (7.30pm)

Friday: Maritzburg v SuperSport, Harry Gwala (7.30pm)

Saturday: AmaZulu v Chippa, Moses Mabhida (3pm); Swallows v Stellenbosch, Dobsonville Stadium (3pm); Pirates v Galaxy, Orlando (5.30pm); Sundowns v Arrows, Tuks (8pm)

Sunday: Marumo v Chiefs, Royal Bafokeng (3pm)

