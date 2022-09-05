Orlando Pirates’ brilliant ball retention and overall dominance counted for nought as their bluntness upfront proved their major undoing when they lost 1-0 to Maritzburg United at a packed Harry Gwala Stadium yesterday.
Amadou Soukouna converted from the spot in the 80th minute to ensure maximum points remained in Pietermaritzburg. Referee Tshidiso Maruping awarded the Team of Choice after Olisa Ndah impeded Siboniso Conco inside the box.
Pirates strikers Zakhele Lepasa and Bienvenu Eva Nga could not beat Maritzburg keeper King Ndlovu in two separate one on one situations.
In the first stanza, proceedings were forced into an 11-minute stoppage due to a power failure at the stadium. The interruption happened when Pirates were dominating, penetrating through Vincent Pule on the left wing. The intensity of the game slowed when the game resumed, but Maritzburg looked threatening towards the end of the first ninety minutes, with Soukouna forcing Pirates keeper into making a few saves.
The Sea Robbers freshened up their XI by making four changes from the previous outing, a 2-1 win over another KZN side Royal AM in the MTN8 quarterfinals last Saturday. Goodman Mosele, who was sent off against Royal AM, saw his berth being taken by Thabang Monare in the middle of the park.
Goals elude Bucs despite dominance
Team of Choice show Pirates the ghost
Mentality shift spurred my performance, says Monyane
Bandile Shandu started at right-back, a position on-form Thabiso Monyane has made his own. Monyane did not make the match-day squad presumably due to an injury. Fortune Makaringe and Paseka Mako also started in the slots that were occupied by Lepasa and Deon Hotto in the previous game. Lepasa would late in the first stanza enter the fray to replace Pule, who was stretched off after being hacked down by the home side's Genino Palace.
Meanwhile, the hosts altered their line-up only upfront from their past game, which was coincidentally against Thwihli Thwahla in their past league game two weeks ago. Tumelo Njoti and Amadou Soukouna spearheaded the attack ahead of usual starters Friday Samu and Tawanda Macheke, who both started in the previous game they lost 1-0 to Royal.
