What’s behind TLB in Kungwane’s company

Top boxing promoter Joyce Kungwane clarified the issue surrounding the TLB of TLB Boxing Promotions which has had gossip mongers speculating.
TLB Boxing Promotions consortium comprises of Dr Chris Nteta, Dingaan Thobela, Lehlohonolo Ledwaba and Jan Bergman. Kungwane was initially the spokesperson.
The assumption was that T stood for Thobela, L for Ledwaba and B for Bergman.
It was launched in 2017, and Thobela excused himself the following year and later complained they were still using his name.
But Ledwaba explained the name had nothing to do with their personal names, and said it had already been decided by Kungwane and Nteta before Ledwaba, Thobela and Bergman joined the group.
Gossip about the name of the promotions company started when Ledwaba's daughter Kopano plead poverty and it was asked how that could that be when the boxing company her father “started” was doing well.
The issue resurfaced this week after reports that Thobela died a pauper.
“I started it with doctor Chris Nteta. Ledwaba, who was closer to me, identified Dingaan and Jan Bergman who were closer him. They fought under the same stable of trainer Norman Hlabane and nothing else,” Kungwane said.
“The intention was to assist them. We know that when athletes retire they face financial challenges, so it was to assist them. Thobela was the first to leave and others followed, and I was left alone.
“There is a saying that if you want something set, give it to a man but if you want it done, give it to a woman.”
Ledwaba could no longer be visible in the running of the company because Boxing SA made him choose — be a promoter or continue training fighters. This is because the Boxing Act does not allow for one to have two licences simultaneously.
Thobela’s passing this week hit Kungwane hard.
“It took me back to July 2 2021 when Lehlohonolo passed on,” she said, adding that she remembers Thobela for his craziness and jokes. “That is something a lot people did not know about him. Thobela was a qualified teacher and I don’t think people know that.”
“
Sports minister Zizi Kodwa described Thobela as a champion fighter who captured the hearts and soul of the nation.
“Thobela fought in some of the most memorable bouts, such as the fights against Tony Lopez for the WBA lightweight title, and against Glenn Catley to win the WBC super-middleweight title,” he said.
“Through his success and popularity, Thobela was one of the world’s standout fighters in a golden period of South African boxing. I express my deepest sympathies to the Thobela family and the South African boxing fraternity.”
BSA accounting authority Mandla Ntlanganiso said: “The Rose and I spoke on regular basis about the development of boxing in the country. We last spoke on Tuesday [last week]; it was about the boxing symposium that was held in Parktown [Johannesburg] last Friday.”
What’s behind TLB in Kungwane’s company
T didn't stand for Thobela, says boxing promoter
