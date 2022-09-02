Mentality shift spurred my performance, says Monyane

Gifted Orlando Pirates utility right-back Thabiso Monyane has chalked up his blistering start to the season to mentality shift.
Monyane has been one of a few standout performers as Pirates are gradually positioning themselves as genuine title candidates this term. The 22-year-old striker-turned-defender is expected to keep his slot in the starting XI when the Buccaneers visit an indifferent Maritzburg United side for a league clash at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday (5.30pm).
Since making his Premiership debut in 2019, Monyane has been in and out of the playing squad and spent a chunk of his time playing in the reserve league. However, this seems to be the season the Pirates youth development graduate is fully establishing himself. The question is what has helped Monyane this time around?
"I am no longer a kid, that's the mentality I have this season. From the pre-season, I told myself that I will give all I have to play in the first team. I think me changing my mentality to say I am no longer young has helped me this term. I have also never stopped working hard,'' Monyane told Sowetan yesterday.
Pirates' great start to the campaign has earned them plaudits from people such as SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt, who made it clear he thinks they're the only side who can be close to challenging Mamelodi Sundowns. Such talks have motivated the Sea Robbers, according to Monyane.
"It's great to hear people talking highly of us as a team. As much as we take one game at a time, we are encouraged to hear what people are saying. We will try to keep going to make sure we don't disappoint,'' Monyane, who has started four of the five league matches he's featured in thus far, said.
Monyane also talked about their state of readiness to clash against Maritzburg. "The mood in the camp is amazing... everyone is happy and looking forward to contributing against Maritzburg on Sunday.''
