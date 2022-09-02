Buthelezi targets Josephs' record of 17 clean sheets

TS Galaxy goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi has set himself the target of breaking the record of the most clean sheets in a league season in the PSL era after picking up five so far in the DStv Premiership.
Buthelezi is the talk of town at the moment, his clean sheets from the five games he has played this season have been the epitome of the Galaxy's start to the campaign.
Pulling out class saves, commanding his box well and marshalling the defence are some of the things Buthelezi has done well this season. With the rate he's on, Buthelezi is on course to break the record of 17 clean sheets that was set by former Orlando Pirates keeper Moeneeb Josephs.
Buthelezi feels it's there for the taking. "The target is to improve and not settle, if there are records to be broken, then I'll push myself to get them. Every day I'll work hard in the gym so that the result can continue showing going forward," said Buthelezi.
The 24-year-old has grown a competitive edge and like all the great goalkeepers, he hates picking the ball up from the back of the net. He revealed that even in training he gets angry when a goal goes past him and that has translated to clean sheets in games.
"I can say that everything starts in the gym. When we are training and I concede, I get angry. I always push myself at training, everything starts there. Then I take it to the game and the hard work is finally paying off.
"It's hard work and we are working as a team – from the coaches to the players. All the things that are happening right now can continue if we work together as a team and listen to the coaches," he said.
Buthelezi will be hoping to get another clean sheet tomorrow when they host Cape Town City in a Premiership clash at the Mbombela Stadium at 8pm.
"We are playing City at home, we have to respect them as an opponent but at the same time we must not fear them. That will help us going into the game. In the end we'll see how it goes but we want to keep our defensive record," he said.
Buthelezi targets Josephs' record of 17 clean sheets
Galaxy Keeper has not been beaten in five games this season
Image: Richard Huggard
