Chigova biding time as he prepares for key role

SuperSport United goalkeeper George Chigova is not obsessed about claiming the No.1 jersey at Matsatsantsa.
After years of playing second fiddle to Ronwen Williams, who was sold to Mamelodi Sundowns before the start of the season, Chigova has started three successive games for the first time since he returned to SuperSport in October 2020 in the new term.
It is worth noting that Chigova’s resurgence at Matsatsantsa this season has also been influenced by the fact that fellow keeper Ricardo Goss is barred from facing his parent club Sundowns as per the loan policy between these two Tshwane sides. Chigova is again odds-on to start when they face the Brazilians in a league tie at Lucas Moripe Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
"It's bad that Goss isn't going to play against Sundowns but I am grateful for the opportunity. I am not concerned about being No.1 or No.2 because my focus has always been on helping the team whenever I am given the chance. I think all of us as SuperSport keepers are equally capable of starting any football match. Boalefa Pule is another brilliant keeper here at the club, so for me it doesn't matter who's No.1,'' Chigova told Sowetan.
Chigova also opened up about his struggle to break into the XI when Williams was still at the club. The Zimbabwean always understood chopping and changing keepers is not a common practice in the beautiful game, highlighting he always trained as if he was going to play.
"I haven't played many games for the club, especially when Ronwen was here but that didn't demoralise me because I know in football it's hard to change a goalkeeper when he's doing as well as Ronwen was doing. I kept on working hard. Now I am playing. It feels like I am finally reaping the rewards of the hard work I had been putting in since I returned [in 2020 from Polokwane City],'' Chigova narrated.
"I was always training like I was going to play. That was my secret; nothing else. I am old enough to understand how football works. There was no need for me to sulk when Ronwen was playing because it was his chance and he was utilising it."
League fixtures
Today: SuperSport v Sundowns, Lucas Moripe (7.30pm).
Tomorrow: Arrows v Chippa, Princess Magogo (3pm); Stellenbosch v Bay, Danie Craven (3pm); Chiefs v AmaZulu, FNB (5.30pm); Sekhukhune v Royal, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); Galaxy v City, Mbombela (8pm).
Sunday: Marumo v Swallows, Peter Mokaba (3pm); Maritzburg v Pirates, Harry Gwala (5.30pm).
Chigova biding time as he prepares for key role
Goalkeeper masters art of patience
Image: Lefty Shivambu
