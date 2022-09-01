“We don’t discuss our [the league's] and club issues through the media. If someone wants to know anything about the [MFC] contract they must speak to us as the league.
“The league is not going to work the way you [the media] want it to work. And I can’t answer that [allegations of lack of communication] because it’s not true.”
The MFC kicks off with two fixtures — NB La Masia and JDR Stars at Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg (3pm) and Platinum City Rovers hosting All Stars FC at Olen Park in Potchefstroom (3pm). The second game will be televised live on SuperSport.
Asked if the MFC will continue to be televised this season, Madlala said the deal with the Motsepe Foundation guarantees a certain number of games will be broadcast, but could not give the exact figure.
“In every contract we sign, especially with the title sponsors of the leagues, we always have an agreement in terms of the number of games that we have to televise, including cup games,” Madlala said.
“We always keep our promise to televise the number of games that we agreed on. I can’t say how many Motsepe Foundation Championship games we are going to show on TV this season because I am on leave. I don’t have the contract in front of me, but we have agreed on a certain number.
“Like you have seen before, even the [promotion-relegation] playoffs are on TV. That’s part of the agreement.”
The winners of the NFD/MFC are automatically promoted to the premiership and the next two teams go into a playoff with the second-last top-tier side.
NFD clubs say they are in the dark on spin-offs of Motsepe-funded league
National First Division (NFD) clubs say they are in the dark about the financial spin-offs, if any, for the league after its sponsorship deal from the Motsepe Foundation.
The institution of mining magnate, Mamelodi Sundowns owner and Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe replaced GladAfrica as the title sponsor for the NFD at a high-profile launch at Johannesburg's Sandton Convention Centre on July 1.
However, as the newly named Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) kicks off on Friday, clubs say they have been provided almost no information by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) on how the sponsorship deal will benefit them.
Apart from an increase in prize money, financially challenged clubs in SA's second-tier hope the sponsorship will see their grant money increase.
The clubs have received a monthly grant of R500,000 since 2016. NFD winners Richards Bay FC pocketed R3m in prize money.
NFD have long voiced concerns that the grant does not touch sides covering operational costs. With the league not televised, sponsorships are also hard to come by. This can lead to a high number of clubs being sold, which creates an unstable environment for a league that is the foundation of and feeder to the premiership.
Two NFD club owners and a top-ranked official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they have not received information from the PSL on whether grants and prize money will increase for the 2022-23 season or whether the MFC will be televised. They said the PSL has not held a meeting of its board of governors — consisting of the 32 premiership and NFD clubs — to update teams on developments surrounding the sponsorship.
“To be honest, we don't know much about this new sponsorship except that we are now going to be playing in the Motsepe Foundation Championship,” said one.
“The last time we heard anything was when they announced the sponsorship at that press conference. And in the NFD, nobody bothers to ask too many questions. Everyone here is just concerned about getting their club promoted.”
Other NFD club officials confirmed the lack of information.
“The lack of communication between the clubs and the league is really disappointing,” another club owner said.
“At least with GladAfrica there was a launch and they showed how the trophy was going to look and how much the prize money was going to be. This time around we don’t even know what the trophy looks like.”
Contacted for comment on the alleged communication breakdown, PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala said: “The members of the league know who to talk to about whatever they need to address with regards to the league, so I don’t understand what they are trying to achieve by speaking to the media and not the league.”
