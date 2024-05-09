Spurs take fight for survival to struggling United

After Cape Town Spurs' 1-0 victory over Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium on Tuesday, coach Ernst Middendorp has urged his side to show the same energy when they visit SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow.
The result saw Spurs reach 18 points at the bottom of the DStv Premiership table with three matches remaining before the end of the season.
With their last three matches against SuperSport, Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs, Middendorp wants his side to show the same energy as they look to avoid automatic relegation.
"We have to stay free, have fun, enjoy it. Show the energy we have seen today and just be prepared that everybody is optimising the individual skills they have and contributing to the collective team effort," Middendorp told the media after the match.
"That's the most important stuff. Then here and there, we tell them which road to go and to drive and hopefully, we can make it on Friday. We prepared ourselves to the maximum and let's see what we can take out."
Gabriel Michael scored the only goal from the spot-kick to give Spurs their first victory on the road this season and will look to build on that against SuperSport, who drew 1-1 with Sekhukhune United on Tuesday.
"It was a fully deserved victory and the three points were very crucial for us. It was a lot of work to do before the game," he said.
"You lost the game last week to Polokwane City and at the same time, Richards Bay is winning [against AmaZulu] and all of the sudden eight points behind and only four games to go.
"But we found some aspects during the week to look for improvement. We have seen some stuff. You must design some training sessions adequately.
"Secondly, a lot of surprise because these are young guys. If you take only the games in 2024 with this team, 11 games played now, but before this game from February until now in 10 matches, we are in position eight.
"Everyone is looking surprised, but we are in position eight. We did all this to inspire the guys to produce the energy and that is our job in terms of going into this game."
Fixtures
Tomorrow: SuperSport v Spurs, Peter Mokaba (7.30pm)
Saturday: Polokwane v Sekhukhune, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Swallows v Stellenbosch, Dobsonville, (3pm); Sundowns v Royal, Lucas Moripe (5.30pm); Pirates v Bay, Orlando (8pm)
Sunday: CPT City v Galaxy, Cape Town (3pm); Arrows v Chippa, Mpumalanga (3pm); AmaZulu v Chiefs, Moses Mabhida (5.30pm
Image: Darren Stewart
