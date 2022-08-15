Former Pirates defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza finds a new club

Former Orlando Pirates defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza has joined DStv Premiership rookies Richards Bay FC.

Nyauza parted ways with Pirates ahead of the new season after spending eight years with the Soweto giants.

“We would like to take this opportunity and confirm the signing of defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza, who was on the books of Orlando Pirates. Welcome to the Natal Rich Boyz Family,” Bay said in a brief statement on their social media platform.

Richards Bay FC did not reveal the length of the contract that Nyauza signed with the club.