Former Pirates defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza finds a new club
Former Orlando Pirates defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza has joined DStv Premiership rookies Richards Bay FC.
Nyauza parted ways with Pirates ahead of the new season after spending eight years with the Soweto giants.
“We would like to take this opportunity and confirm the signing of defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza, who was on the books of Orlando Pirates. Welcome to the Natal Rich Boyz Family,” Bay said in a brief statement on their social media platform.
Richards Bay FC did not reveal the length of the contract that Nyauza signed with the club.
The 32-year-old defender will add key experience to the Natal Rich Boyz in their mission to stay in the top tier.
The side has had a great start to their season as Bay, topping the Premiership log with seven points from three matches. The rookies are yet to concede a goal.
Nyauza is reunited with some of his former Pirates teammates: Luvuyo Memela, Abel Mabaso and Nkanyiso Zungu, who are on loan from the Sea Robbers.
Richards Bay FC's next match will be against Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday (8pm).