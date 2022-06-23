Orlando Pirates release eight-year defensive stalwart Nyauza

Orlando Pirates have agreed terms for attacking midfielder Linda Mntambo to join Sekhukhune United while eight-year defensive servant Ntsikelelo Nyauza is being released.

Mntambo’s departure might not come as a surprise as, despite some promising performances in patches, the ex-Jomo Cosmos and Chippa United player battled to nail down a regular first team place. He played 10 DStv Premiership matches in 2018-2019 and 11, 17 and 10 in the next three seasons.

Nyauza’s exit might raise some eyebrows, though, as he was a defensive stalwart for Bucs, playing 24, 23 and 20 league matches in their past three campaigns.

At 32 and 33 respectively, though, the pair’s ages would have played a role in Bucs’ decision.