The best and worst signings of 2021/22

Bandile Shandu (Orlando Pirates)

Having joined the Buccaneers from Maritzburg in the off-season, the versatile 27-year-old right-back enjoyed a stellar campaign with the Soweto giants. He was outstanding for the Buccaneers in the CAF Confederation Cup, netting four times and assisting once in 11 appearances. In all competitions, he scored seven goals from 45 fixtures. Shandu is even a Bafana Bafana player these days.

Olisa Ndah (Pirates)

Pirates captured Ndah from his native Nigerian top-flight side Akwa United during the off-season, having won the domestic league there. The 24-year-old centre-back didn't disappoint whenever he donned the famous black and white Pirates shirt. His ability on the ball and tactical awareness set him apart from many defenders in the division. Ndah started 20 league games. He was even included in Nigeria's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon early this year.

Keagan Dolly (Kaizer Chiefs)

Dolly, 29, joined Chiefs after his contract with French side Montpellier wasn't renewed. Dolly went on to become one of Chiefs' best players. He scored eight goals, racking up four assists from 26 league matches. His fine performances also saw him make a return to Bafana's squad before he got injured towards the end of the season.