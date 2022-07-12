×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Siyabonga Sangweni: Pirates rushed Thulani Hlatshwayo into the captaincy

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 12 July 2022 - 14:20
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt welcomes new signing Thulani Hlatshwayo to the club.
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt welcomes new signing Thulani Hlatshwayo to the club.
Image: SuperSport United FC/Twitter

Former Orlando Pirates defender Siyabonga Sangweni believes being given too many responsibilities too early is one of the reasons Thulani Hlatshwayo couldn’t live up to expectations at the Sea Robbers.

Hlatshwayo arrived at Pirates in 2020 with a big reputation as the Bafana Bafana captain and player who had led Bidvest Wits to their first league title in 2016-17. But after a disappointing spell at the club, the centreback reached an agreement to part ways with the Buccaneers last month.

The former Ajax Cape Town star has since joined his former Wits coach Gavin Hunt at SuperSport United.

Sangweni, who was vocal in his opinion that Pirates should sign Hlatshwayo, thinks the club shouldn’t have rushed into handing the defender the captaincy.

The retired Bafana player believes Hlatshwayo should have been given time to settle at Pirates, while long-time captain Happy Jele continued to lead the Soweto giants.

“The matter of Thulani is a bit sad for me because I was one of the people who called for him to be brought to Pirates,” said Sangweni.

“But I think when he got there, they put him under a lot of pressure without giving him enough time to find his feet.

“I think he was promised a lot even before he got to join the team. I don’t think it’s right that there are already talks that you are going to be the captain before you've officially joined the team.”

Sangweni feels if Hlatshwayo was paired with Jele at centre-back they would have formed a solid combination.

“When they played [Ntsikelelo] Nyauza and Thulani, they didn’t form that good a combination, but I think when they played him with Happy, he did well and there was a balance in that defence,” Sangweni said.

“That’s because Happy is a leader, he knows a lot about marshalling the defence line.

“That’s why if you look at the games where their defence didn’t do very well, most of the time it was because Happy wasn’t there, because he is the pillar of that defence. I think they should have paired Thulani with Happy.”

Blow for Bafana as Brooks ruled out of Cosafa Cup quarter against Moz

The midfielder is suffering a knee injury, but SA are hoping he will recover in time for the semifinals.
Sport
3 hours ago

Sundowns sign highly regarded north African defender

Mamelodi Sundowns have continued to bolster their side for their forthcoming campaign with the recruitment of highly-regarded Moroccan central ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Pitso faces tough competition for CAF Coach of the Year award

Pitso Mosimane will face tough competition after he made the shortlist for the 2022 CAF Coach of the Year award.
Sport
9 hours ago

Chippa hand Klate role of head coach

Eastern Cape-based Chippa United confirmed yesterday that Daine Klate will step into the head coach position for the upcoming DStv Premiership season.
Sport
10 hours ago

I have enough talent to play for Bafana, says Mayambela

Gifted SA-born attacking midfielder Mihlali Mayambela is bewildered by his constant Bafana Bafana omission.
Sport
10 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released