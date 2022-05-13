×

Soccer

Bucs defenders outclass strikers in finding the net in Confed Cup run

Midfielders also pitch in to strike for Pirates

13 May 2022 - 07:11
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Bandile Shandu of Orlando Pirates during the DStv Premiership 2021/22 football match between Orlando Pirates and Swallows FC at Orlando Stadium.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates defenders have outshone strikers as far as scoring goals in the CAF Confederation Cup is concerned.

Pirates face Libyan side Al Ahli Tripoli in the second leg of the Confed Cup semifinals at Orlando Stadium on Sunday (6pm). The Sea Robbers are in a favourable position to reach the final after wining the away leg 2-0 last Sunday.

Pirates' splendid Confed Cup run has strangely being inspired by their defenders, who have netted more goals than the strikers. The Buccaneers have scored a total 21 goals from 12 Confed Cup matches this season with nine of those goals coming from defenders Bandile Shandu (four), Happy Jele (three), Ntsikelelo Nyauza (one) and Innocent Maema (one). 

Strikers Kwame Peprah and Terrence Dzvukamanja boast two Confed Cup goals apiece. No other Bucs club striker has scored more in the current season of African football's second best club competition after Champions League.

Another striker Tshegofatso Mabasa has netted once from four Confed Cup outings.

The midfield has also made a decent contribution in scoring for Bucs, contributing six  strikes. Kabelo Dlamini scored three times in nine games, Fortune Makaringe two in 10 fixtures and Goodman Mosele scored once, last week when Pirates won 2-0 away to Al Ahli Tripoli. It was Mosele's eighth Confed Cup match.

The other Pirates' goal in the Confed Cup tall was an own-goal by Machawe Dlamini in the 6-2 victory over Eswatini side Royal Leopards in the group phase. It was Leopard's home leg but elected to plat it at Mbombela Stadium in February.

On the other hand, Deon Hotto may not have scored a single Confed Cup goal but his five assists, more than any other Pirates player, also played a big role in their progress.

