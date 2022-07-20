'No one capable of filling Jele's shoes at Bucs'

“Honestly speaking, I don’t see anybody especially after losing Happy and the other players that we have lost like Nyauza and others who were showing some leadership qualities. It’s not going to be easy, to be honest.”
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Following Happy Jele’s departure from Orlando Pirates on Monday, former goalkeeper Innocent Mayoyo has given his thoughts on who could take over the armband at the club.
The departures of Jele, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Wayne Sandilands recently, players who have worn the captain’s armband before, means the Buccaneers have to find new leaders ahead of the new season.
But looking at the players who are remaining, Mayoyo believes it will be difficult for the club to choose who will lead the team as most of the players are still new.
“From Happy, if you look around who got many years around in the club and it looks like no one is ready,” Mayoyo explained to Sowetan yesterday. “For me, it is not going to be easy to point out an individual.
“Being a captain you have to possess some leadership qualities. It is not a matter of how long you've been there. You must have the ability to lead.
