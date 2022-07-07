Bucs legend Siyabonga Sangweni says Pirates have been their own worst enemy

Former Orlando Pirates defender Siyabonga “Nsimbi” Sangweni believes the club have been their own worst enemy by chopping and changing players every season.

Over the past few seasons the Buccaneers have been one of the busiest clubs in the transfer market, making some good signings they sometimes release a season later without having had a sustained run in the team.

Before the new season, the club bolstered the team with players such Tapelo Xoki, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Evidence Makgopa.

They let go of players such as Thabang Monare, Gabadinho Mhango, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Linda Mntambo, Kwanda Mngonyama, Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Justice Chabalala, but some of those departures left some football lovers shocked.