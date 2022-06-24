Pirates confirm Mntambo, Nyauza departures

As reported by Sowetan on Monday, Linda Mntambo has left Orlando Pirates for Sekhukhune United.

Mntambo is touted as the perfect replacement for Yusuf Maart, who joined Kaizer Chiefs from Sekhukhune this week.

The 33-year-old midfielder struggled for game time at the Buccaneers last season after making 15 appearances across all competitions and scoring three goals.

The move to Babina Noko could see him resurrect his career.

“Orlando Pirates can confirm that midfielder Linda Mntambo has moved to Sekhukhune United after agreeing on terms with the Club,” read a statement on their official website.

“Mntambo, who joined the club in 2018 having had spells at Jomo Cosmos and Chippa United, went on to register 71 appearances for the Buccaneers in all competitions, scoring eight times and recording six assists.

“The midfielder will be missed in the Bucs change room for the positive spirit that he brought to the squad. Although he leaves us as a player today, there is no doubt that he will return to his boyhood club one day to serve in a different capacity.”

Meanwhile, Pirates also announced that they parted ways with Ntsikelelo Nyauza after a meeting between both parties this week.

Nyauza leaves following the arrival of Nkosinathi Sibisi and Tapelo Xoki, who will battle against Olisa Ndah and Happy Jele for a place in the heart of the defence.

“The 32-year-old defender has been at the heart of the Bucs defence since joining in 2013. After captain Happy Jele, 'Ntsiki', as he is affectionately known, was the second-most experienced player at the club with 192 appearances under his belt, including seven goals and four assists,” the statement continued.

“The club would like to thank both Mntambo and Nyauza for their contribution and professionalism they displayed during their time with us, and we wish them both all the best for the future.”

Meanwhile, former Pirates defender Justice Chabalala, who was also released this week, has attracted a lot of interest from Sekhukhune, Maritzburg United, Chippa United and Royal AM.