Free agents proving too expensive for PSL market

Two years since Covid-19, soccer clubs are still feeling the ripple effect of the financial crisis which came with the pandemic as some are battling to afford the salaries of players, especially those coming from big teams.
Some players who are looking for new teams are forced to take salary cuts and if they can’t, they struggle to join clubs, while those who are willing have since found new employment.
Players like Bernard Parker, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Lebogang Manyama, Buhle Mkhwanazi and Justin Shonga are among those yet to join new teams, as some clubs appear to be turned off by their exorbitant salaries at previous clubs.
Sowetan spoke to two player agents who confirmed that big players have no choice but to take salary cuts if they want to find new teams. “It’s not easy to go to a smaller club and take a pay reduction, and at the same time, I think times are tougher,” player agent Glyn Binkin said.
“I think the financial implications of Covid are certainly biting in SA football and make it more difficult for players to get teams.
“So it depends on how interested the players are in furthering their careers. It also depends on several factors, including the age of the player, and the position. But we must not be sensible at this stage because there are a lot of players out there who are looking to get clubs.
“If they get an offer, the player should consider what they are getting and what options are available for them.”
Paul Mitchell, the managing director of Siyavuma Sports, said global recession had hit hard as a lot of players in Europe were now also suffering a similar fate as those in the PSL.
“It’s not different here, it is a global recession, it is just the way it is at the moment. Worldwide, it is the same problem due to the war in Ukraine and the effects of Covid-19. So it is affecting economies left, right and centre.”
Former Chiefs defender Mphahlele, who was training with SuperSport United, has since stopped as the club has no budget to bring him in, according to sources.
Free agents proving too expensive for PSL market
Agents tell players to consider salary cuts amid global recession
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Two years since Covid-19, soccer clubs are still feeling the ripple effect of the financial crisis which came with the pandemic as some are battling to afford the salaries of players, especially those coming from big teams.
Some players who are looking for new teams are forced to take salary cuts and if they can’t, they struggle to join clubs, while those who are willing have since found new employment.
Players like Bernard Parker, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Lebogang Manyama, Buhle Mkhwanazi and Justin Shonga are among those yet to join new teams, as some clubs appear to be turned off by their exorbitant salaries at previous clubs.
Sowetan spoke to two player agents who confirmed that big players have no choice but to take salary cuts if they want to find new teams. “It’s not easy to go to a smaller club and take a pay reduction, and at the same time, I think times are tougher,” player agent Glyn Binkin said.
“I think the financial implications of Covid are certainly biting in SA football and make it more difficult for players to get teams.
“So it depends on how interested the players are in furthering their careers. It also depends on several factors, including the age of the player, and the position. But we must not be sensible at this stage because there are a lot of players out there who are looking to get clubs.
“If they get an offer, the player should consider what they are getting and what options are available for them.”
Paul Mitchell, the managing director of Siyavuma Sports, said global recession had hit hard as a lot of players in Europe were now also suffering a similar fate as those in the PSL.
“It’s not different here, it is a global recession, it is just the way it is at the moment. Worldwide, it is the same problem due to the war in Ukraine and the effects of Covid-19. So it is affecting economies left, right and centre.”
Former Chiefs defender Mphahlele, who was training with SuperSport United, has since stopped as the club has no budget to bring him in, according to sources.
Banyana a match away from pocketing R400k each
Heroine Motlhalo hopes for sixth time luck in Wafcon final
‘That’s what VAR is for’: Banyana coach Ellis on penalty controversy
We wuz robbed: Zambian FA lodges complaint over ref in semifinal defeat to Banyana
Happy Jele close to signing for Royal AM after shock Pirates exit: source
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos