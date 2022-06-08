Xoki’s arrival at Bucs could spell doom for Hlatshwayo
Ex-Bafana skipper made just 13 appearances in past season
The imminent arrival of Tapelo Xoki at Orlando Pirates could push nearly forgotten defender Thulani Hlatshwayo down the pecking order.
Hlatshwayo has found the going tough at the Buccaneers with 13 appearances across all competitions this past season...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.