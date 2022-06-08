×

Soccer

Xoki’s arrival at Bucs could spell doom for Hlatshwayo

Ex-Bafana skipper made just 13 appearances in past season

08 June 2022 - 09:09
Neville Khoza Journalist

The imminent arrival of Tapelo Xoki at Orlando Pirates could push nearly forgotten defender Thulani Hlatshwayo down the pecking order.

Hlatshwayo has found the going tough at the Buccaneers with 13 appearances across all competitions this past season...

