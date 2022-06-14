Bucs signing Sibisi ready for ‘healthy competition’ at club

Despite difficulties Nkosinathi Sibisi may find in fighting for a place in the starting line-up at Orlando Pirates, he insists he is not concerned about the competition he is going to face.

Pirates yesterday confirmed the signing of Sibisi and Tapelo Xoki from Golden Arrows and AmaZulu respectively.

The duo will be fighting for a place with Olisa Ndah, Happy Jele, Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Kwanda Mngonyama in the heart of the defence.

But Sibisi said he was looking forward to what would be healthy competition that would benefit the club.

“Competition will always be there, even at Arrows there was competition. I was fighting for a place with Matome Mathiane and Thabani Zuke, so it would not be the first time,” Sibisi told Sowetan yesterday.

“But it is up to you as a player how badly you want to play. I’m not concerned about it; when you are a professional player you must always be ready for competition wherever you go.

“Competition always helps you to up your game. So, it is not something which gives me any sleepless nights.”

The 26-year-old defender has been consistent for Arrows in the last two seasons. This season he made 24 appearances and his performances caught the eye of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who called him to the national team.

He promised to show more of the same to a team he grew up supporting.

“The move will help me grow my career, everyone at home supports Pirates and I grew up supporting the club,” he said.

“I will do my best and do a job which many know me for and the one that got me signed here. Other things will follow. So it is not about other people, but continuing working hard as a team and the glory days will return at the Buccaneers.

“Everyone is excited about the move. I’m happy to have joined this team, and as a player you also want to progress. I would like to thank Golden Arrows. They know they will always be in my heart for giving me a chance to show my talent.

“But the hard work starts now as you have said there is a lot of competition, so I need to push and work hard to get my chance.”

Sibisi was also linked with a move to Sundowns but said no one contacted him about that.