Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder Vincent Pule has revealed that new coach Jose Riveiro is bringing attacking football which the supporters will enjoy in the new season.
The Spaniard who joined the Buccaneers during the off-season has been praised by several Pirates players for trying to play attractive football.
Ahead of the new season in two weeks, Pule said they are now starting to understand his philosophy.
“The philosophy he wants [is for] us to play attractive football and we are getting to understand him the way he wants us to play,” Pule said.
“He wants us to play attractive football so we can get the fans back to the stadiums and enjoy watching the club. You can see at training sessions that he wants us to play attractive football and he wants us to work very hard to understand his philosophy.”
The 30-year-old, who has fully recovered from his injury after he suffered a Grade III tear last year, added that they have also been working hard on their finishing during the pre-season.
“I think our finishing has to improve this season because [last season] we created a lot of chances and we couldn’t wrap up the games because we didn’t score,” he said.
“Coming into this season I think we have to bury our chances because we can create enough chances to win the game.
“Individually, I just want to get into the new season injury free. I think I need to get back and add value to the squad that we have now. For the team as well, we have to get a trophy or two this season because we are an ambitious team and we want to compete for everything.
“If we can get a trophy or two, I think we will make everyone proud. I have recovered now and I have been doing a full pre-season with the team and I’m sure I’m going to start the season strong.
“I have been doing extra training in the off-season and when the pre-season started I was ready. It’s been tough, I had a tough season.”
Pule heaps praise on new Bucs coach's tactics
'Riveiro bringing attractive football to the team'
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackPagePix/Gallo Images
