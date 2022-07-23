In Rabat
With Banyana Banyana expected to be subjected to an unbearable atmosphere by the Moroccan fans in the Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Wafcon) decider at Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat Stadium on Saturday night, lasers are certain to be the order of the day.
In anticipation of this, CAF president Patrice Motsepe has warned that action will be taken against the hosts should they resort to the excessive use of the lasers. Shining lasers and lighting up flares have always been a common practice to intimidate visiting teams in the northern region of the African continent, hence Banyana are odds-on to be the victims on Saturday (10pm SA time).
“We've got to look at the rules and we have to take action. Even suspending the [hosting] stadium [from hosting CAF games] can be done,” said Motsepe at a media conference at the Wafcon final match venue on Friday.
“We can't allow lasers to be used, particularly when it's directed to the eyes of the opposition player. It's unacceptable, so we have to look at our rules. If you say it happens in England [after a journalist made him aware that lasers were also used in one of the games in England last season]... England have rules that are holding high, high esteem.
“If they can't take action, then we have to engage with them to see how we can deal with this going forward. It's something that has no place in football at all.”
The CAF supremo also insisted security will be top-notch at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, having seen some Morocco fans throwing objects onto the field in their semifinal clash against Zambia. “Security will be tightened. We want everyone to feel safe and be protected. We can't ruin a great spectacle like this by having security personnel that can be breached,” said Motsepe.
Motsepe warns Moroccans against use of lasers in Banyana final
Image: Veli Nhlapo
