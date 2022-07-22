Shield up for grabs as Chiefs, champs Stellies meet in final

Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch are both determined to win this year's edition of the DStv Diski Shield, as the two meet in the final tomorrow at the Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal.
Amakhosi secured their place in the last two with a win over rivals Mamelodi Sundowns, while Stellenbosch ousted Chippa United.
"For their achievement and growth, we are happy they have reached the final. The boys are happy," said Kaizer Chiefs reserves coach Vela Khumalo.
"It won't be a walk in the park. We played Stellenbosch last season and we lost twice even though we dominated. Our approach to this game will be to minimise mistakes. We have a way of playing at Kaizer Chiefs. We won't change. We have to stick to what we have been doing," he said.
Khumalo, who is cautious about the development of his players, declared they will go all out to win the Diski Shield against the more fancied Stellenbosch.
"It's there for the taking. Any coach would love to win the trophy. If it comes then it's good. If it doesn't it's OK; it's part of the development and another opportunity will come," Khumalo said.
For Stellenbosch head honcho Evangelos Vellios, the final presents an opportunity to achieve the rare feat of winning three major trophies in development football. He has already bagged the Varsity Cup and DStv Diski Challenge.
"It's exciting. Personally it would mean a clean sweep for me. I've already won at the university level and Diski Challenge. To add another one would be fantastic. I'll be able to tick it off," said Vellios.
"For the boys, it will be great for them. I'm telling them to not let Kaizer Chiefs steal their light. They won the league, which is over 30 games. [If Chiefs win] for the rest of season people will be talking about them winning the Shield.
"I want them to stand on top of the mountain. SA must talk about them for a year. They must talk about what Stellenbosch did in the league and Shield. We are hungry to win it," he said.
The other weekend game at the Mpumalanga Stadium will be between Chippa United and Mamelodi Sundowns. They will meet in the third-place playoff game.
Fixtures (all games to be played at the Mpumalanga Stadium)
Saturday: Chippa United v Mamelodi Sundowns, 10am; Kaizer Chiefs v Stellenbosch, 1pm.
Shield up for grabs as Chiefs, champs Stellies meet in final
Stellies coach tells boys not to let Amakhosi steal their light
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch are both determined to win this year's edition of the DStv Diski Shield, as the two meet in the final tomorrow at the Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal.
Amakhosi secured their place in the last two with a win over rivals Mamelodi Sundowns, while Stellenbosch ousted Chippa United.
"For their achievement and growth, we are happy they have reached the final. The boys are happy," said Kaizer Chiefs reserves coach Vela Khumalo.
"It won't be a walk in the park. We played Stellenbosch last season and we lost twice even though we dominated. Our approach to this game will be to minimise mistakes. We have a way of playing at Kaizer Chiefs. We won't change. We have to stick to what we have been doing," he said.
Khumalo, who is cautious about the development of his players, declared they will go all out to win the Diski Shield against the more fancied Stellenbosch.
"It's there for the taking. Any coach would love to win the trophy. If it comes then it's good. If it doesn't it's OK; it's part of the development and another opportunity will come," Khumalo said.
For Stellenbosch head honcho Evangelos Vellios, the final presents an opportunity to achieve the rare feat of winning three major trophies in development football. He has already bagged the Varsity Cup and DStv Diski Challenge.
"It's exciting. Personally it would mean a clean sweep for me. I've already won at the university level and Diski Challenge. To add another one would be fantastic. I'll be able to tick it off," said Vellios.
"For the boys, it will be great for them. I'm telling them to not let Kaizer Chiefs steal their light. They won the league, which is over 30 games. [If Chiefs win] for the rest of season people will be talking about them winning the Shield.
"I want them to stand on top of the mountain. SA must talk about them for a year. They must talk about what Stellenbosch did in the league and Shield. We are hungry to win it," he said.
The other weekend game at the Mpumalanga Stadium will be between Chippa United and Mamelodi Sundowns. They will meet in the third-place playoff game.
Fixtures (all games to be played at the Mpumalanga Stadium)
Saturday: Chippa United v Mamelodi Sundowns, 10am; Kaizer Chiefs v Stellenbosch, 1pm.
Kaizer Jr, Thlopie, Andile ... now meet Sandiso, 24, a Chippa off the old block
In Holweni, Dhlamini Banyana are covered at left-back
Pitso Mosimane reacts to Caf coach of the year 'snub'
Orlando Pirates launch 2022-2023 jersey that costs whopping R1,099
Mayambela wants out of his big brother Mark's shadow
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos